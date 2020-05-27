On May 5, Margaret White Elementary School Principal April Smith announced the 2021 Teachers of the Year honorees to the Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) Board of Trustees.
Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and in-line with public health safety policy and social distancing mandates, the meeting was livestreamed online to the general public.
In this week’s Faces & Places, we spotlight the following educators for their continued dedication to the youth of the Palo Verde Valley community:
• Head Start – Lahoma Randall
• Felix J. Appleby Elementary School – Carol Wade
• Margaret White Elementary School – Heather Knutson
• Ruth Brown Elementary School – Courtney Cale-Hurt
• Twin Palms High School (TPHS) – Ariel Tennefos
• Palo Verde High School (PVHS) – Alicia Albanez
Superintendent Tracie Kern also announced that this year, PVUSD was presenting two District Teacher of the Year 2021 awards – one for the PVTA (Palo Verde Teachers Association) in Carol Wade; and the other for Teamsters in Lahoma Randall.
Additionally, on May 21, neighboring Quartzsite Elementary School District #4 (QESD #4) announced their Teachers of the Year – including:
• Ehrenberg Elementary School: Cecilia Garcia
• Quartzsite Elementary School: Mae Drilon