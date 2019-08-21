The traffic collision on the corner of N. 3rd and E. Murphy St. on Aug. 9 has been confirmed as an accident between two pick-up trucks by the Blythe Police Department (BPD).
Additionally, alcohol was ruled out as a factor.
“On (Aug. 9, 2019,) at about 1:18 p.m. the Blythe Police Department responded to a report of a traffic collision at the intersection of Third St. and Murphy,” stated BPD’s incident release. “Officers arrived and found that two vehicles had been involved in the accident. The vehicles involved were a red Ford F-150 pick-up and a brown Chevrolet 2500 pick-up.”
BPD’s investigating officers learned the four-door Chevrolet truck had been traveling southbound on N. 3rd St. approaching the E. Murphy St. intersection.
“The driver of the Ford was stopped at the intersection of 3rd St. and Murphy traveling eastbound on Murphy,” stated BPD. “The driver of the Ford did not see the Chevrolet traveling southbound and pulled out onto 3rd St.”
Following the collision, the injured Chevrolet driver was transferred by ambulance to Palo Verde Hospital; the injured Ford driver was transported to Palo Verde High School’s (PVHS) Scott Stadium, boarded by supporting Blythe City Fire Department firefighters, and air-lifted by a TriState CareFlight helicopter crew to Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs.
“Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Blythe Police Department at (760) 922-6111,” stated BPD. “Or they can give their information anonymously by calling Crime Stop at (760) 921-CARE (2273) or by (email) at blythepd@cityofblythe.ca.gov.”