Former QESD #4 teacher accused of sexual conduct, abuse of a minor

On May 18, former Quartzsite Elementary School District #4 (QESD #4) teacher Garrett Wayne Sweetland plead not guilty as part of an arraignment hearing at the La Paz County Superior Courthouse in Parker, Ariz., in relation to filed charges alleging “sexual conduct with a minor” under the age of 15.
Appearing telephonically, 23-year-old Sweetland entered the respective plea to all charges and had a pre-trial conference scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 17.
Per the Quartzsite Police Department (QPD), Sweetland was arrested on April 13 and booked on 10 counts of alleged “sexual conduct with a minor” pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) title 13, criminal code section 13-1405(b) – a class two felony.
“On April 10, 2020 Investigators from the Quartzsite Police Department received information that an unnamed student and a school teacher later identified as (Garrett Wayne Sweetland) were involved in an inappropriate relationship,” stated QPD Police Chief William Ponce’s April 13 press release on the agency’s official social media page. “Garrett Sweetland is a teacher with the Quartzsite Elementary School District (#4) who teaches 3rd and 4th grade.”
As previously reported, Quartzsite Justice Court information subsequently listed a total of 16 counts against Sweetland with 14 alleging sexual conduct with a minor and two of sexual abuse – victim under 15.
“The investigation revealed that Garrett Sweetland and the unnamed minor were having a relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend,” stated Ponce’s April 13 QPD press release. “Upon further investigation, investigators were able to determine that the two had been engaged in sexual acts on multiple occasions during the duration of the alleged relationship.”
On April 20, the QESD #4 Governing Board convened for a special meeting to discuss and ultimately approve to terminate Sweetland’s employment pursuant to ARS title 15, education section 15-550.
“The board is deciding between two items – either to terminate or non-renew Mr. Sweetland. Neither action reflects the district’s opinion as to the validity of any charges (and) we have no comment on that matter. If we terminate, it is based solely on the fact that Mr. Sweetland failed to report his arrest as required by ARS 15-550. If we non-renew, it is based solely on the fact that his fingerprint clearance has been suspended and it is a requirement that he hold that credential,” stated QESD #4 Governing Board member Monica Timberlake, shortly before the motion to terminate Sweetland’s employment was made and approved by majority vote.
Ponce is a QESD #4 board member, though was not present for the April 20 closed session discussion or vote.
Case documents obtained by the Times noted Sweetland’s cellphone to have been marked by the arresting agency as evidence found in the defendant’s possession.
According to QPD’s filed probable cause statement, Sweetland allegedly waived his Miranda Warnings and “admitted to all sexual contact.”
“Garrett Sweetland was guiding (m)inor (on) how to get emancipated and would communicate how he ‘loves her’ and wanting children,” claims the two-page document of record. “Under his warning(, Sweetland) admitted to all sexual contact with (omitted) intercourse. Garrett Sweetland admitted to oral contact under the clothing (of the minor) once during the month of February after Valentines Day. The second was in March.”
The filed statement further notes an incident with the minor at Quartzsite Park, stated to have been “admitted to” by Sweetland per QPD.
The felony complaint obtained by the Times also alleges the charged counts – each citing a violation of Arizona’s Dangerous Crime Against Children (DACA) law, ARS Criminal Code Section 13-705 – to have occurred at various times on or about Dec. 23, 2019, through the months of January, February, March, and up to on or about “April 5, 2020.”
Currently, Sweetland is out on a third-party release to his grandmother following an amended order by La Paz County Superior Court Judge T.W. Carnevale – changing a $100,000 appearance bond to the amended release order.
According to the case log, on April 14, “(Prosecuting La Paz County Deputy District Attorney Rachel) Shackelford called to ask why the release was changed from $100,000 to (a third) party release.”
The response to Shackelford noted was stated as, “because (the) judge order(ed) it.”