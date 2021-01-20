On Jan. 12, Blythe City Councilmembers Joe Halby and Joey DeConinck re-asserted February 2020 TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax, also known as “bed tax”) late payment penalty fees with area hoteliers requesting a waiver – some of whom contended a misunderstanding led to the lapse during public comment.
The local hoteliers’ request for TOT penalty waiver fees was brought to the public forefront in May 2020 following the mid-March statewide COVID public health and safety mandates’ impact on area business.
“We’ve gone over this with you guys,” said Halby. “You should have paid February. You should have had the money – the tough times didn’t happen until the middle of March. You should have had your money set aside for (the month of) February, that’s why we did it that way.”
In June, following May discussion, the Blythe City Council agreed to waive certain monthly TOT penalty fees for local hotels to alleviate COVID hardships brought on by public health policies.
“We were all under the impression that February bed tax were also (waived), which we pay in March. So the request was for March, April, May, June – we wanted to start paying in July. We thought it was approved, so we thank you for that – but there was a misunderstanding (on) that February bed tax, which we usually pay in March; we were under the impression that that was also waived for the penalty,” said local Comfort Suites hotelier Angie Patel.
While thanking and expressing appreciation to officials for the previous support, local Clarion Inn’s hotelier James Jung further opined the situation as:
“We just understood it different. As the city council, you understood it as – the bed tax collected for March that’s paid in April. But as hoteliers, we understood it as bed tax that we’re supposed to pay in March (that) was for February. So, that was a misunderstanding. That’s all I’m trying to say.”
DeConinck iterated the points previously discussed and underlined at past council meetings – including the specific months for which penalties to be waived – with attending hoteliers.
“We did have this brought before the council; we spent a lot of time on it. And my memory is basically what was due before the COVID thing hit – was due. And anything after that was what was put in place to help. That’s what was discussed, in public meeting,” said Blythe City Councilmember Joey DeConinck on Jan. 12. “And they were notified.”
The June 9 Blythe City Council meetings’ minutes state:
“Councilman DeConinck moved to waive penalties on returns for the months of March, April and May with the penalties waived the returns for those months were repaid by December 31, 2020. The motion was seconded by Councilman Halby with a unanimous aye vote.”
Additionally, Crecelius echoed a point previously made to hoteliers and expressed by council.
“We told the motel owners, ‘In February, you’re not paying this at your own risk because we don’t know yet what the council’s going to do. We don’t have any direction to waive fees. So, if you don’t pay February, it’s at your own risk,’” said Crecelius. “This whole thing has pretty much been a nightmare with staff trying to keep track of who owes what, and when, and who’s paid. There’s really only been about five or six motels who took advantage of waiving anything during the time.”