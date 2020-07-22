During the July 14 Blythe City Council meeting’s call to the public, concerns regarding one of the two awarded dispensary category commercial cannabis licenses was brought to the forefront.
As previously reported by the Times, on March 13, 2018, the Blythe City Council unanimously voted to award Have A Heart one of the two-limit local commercial cannabis dispensary licenses to legally conduct according business within the city limits.
Since then, the license – though awarded – has not been officially issued due to Have A Heart’s contingent Certificate of Occupancy not having been obtained for the project’s 1894 E. Hobsonway location.
“I wanted to ask the city to give the community some kind of answer on what’s going on with Have A Heart’s license. The Have A Heart license – obviously, awarded a long time ago – sits there and is now becoming something of a blight on our community as opposed to what it was originally intended to be. Which was supposed to boost the city,” stated Blythe local James Schlueter to the city council. “So, I think the community is owed some sort of explanation as to what’s going on with that. Not everybody’s aware of the buyout that I believe has occurred with the owners of the license or whatever it is. So, anyways, I ask that some sort of statement be issued about that, also.”
Schlueter also suggested the city consider adding another commercial cannabis retail, and possibly lounge, license for business within the city limits.
“Maybe a third retail is another option to the Have A Heart problem – maybe that is another way to go as opposed to fighting the Have A Heart license on rights or whatever the heck’s going on,” noted Schlueter.
The Times reached out to Have A Heart CEO Ryan Kunkel, as well as the company’s available media/public relations contact, for comment but did not receive a response.
“Yes, Have A Heart retains award of the second available dispensary license. For Have A Heart to be awarded the license, they must first obtain a Certificate of Occupancy for their building. So, although the license has been awarded, it has not yet been issued to them. Due to this, they are unable to transfer their license to another party,” stated Interim Blythe City Manager Mallory Crecelius in response to a Times inquiry. “Staff is working to determine how to proceed with Have A Heart’s license. Adding additional dispensary/retail licenses is a separate matter but could be accomplished by amending the City’s Cannabis Ordinance. This would require Council direction and action. The licensing issue between the City and Have A Heart should be wrapped up hopefully by the next Council meeting i(f) not soon thereafter.”
Echoing concerns brought forward by Schlueter, Blythe City Councilmember Joe Halby also noted:
“I agree with you. I want a statement too from Ryan Kunkel and the rest of Have A Heart because they obviously aren’t being very responsive to the city. And I’ve actually asked numerous times for information and I’m not getting the answers that I’ve asked (for), so. I’m with you on that, (James). And we’re going to definitely address that – I’d like for a statement to be released as well.”
