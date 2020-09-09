On Sept. 3, the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) Board of Directors met at its Operations Headquarters’ conference room.
As presented by PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli, the meeting was held with social distancing and COVID-19 public health guidelines in effect.
• An emergency item was presented and considered for inclusion on the agenda – subsequently approved – for a 5311 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act II rural public transportation support funding submission to the federal government. Resolution 2020-06 was unanimously approved and adopted.
• As part of the morning’s consent calendar, the Board of Directors approved the ratification and support the advocacy for federal funding – as drafted by CalACT (Association for Coordinate Transportation) for use by all transit agencies statewide – for submittal.
“Due to ever-changing effects of COVID-19, PVVTA is advocating for consideration on more Federal funding for transit agencies in California and around the Nation. Transit agencies as a whole have had to deal with the brunt of the effects from COVID due to the nature of the public transportation industry. Transit, which has been essential since day 1 of the pandemic, has seen massive drop-offs in ridership, projected local and State funding but has had to ramp up sanitation and employee safety in the meanwhile,” stated PVVTA’s summary report. “These added steps to the ‘new’ fragmented delivery system transit agencies are navigating through make projecting the recovery and funding outlook almost impossible.The fact is that a Federal funding stopgap to provide transit agencies much needed relief now and in the recovery phase of the pandemic will be the only way to ensure the stabilization of local transportation networks. At the time of the call to action, CalACT urged members to reach out to their federal representatives to request additional funding of $36 billion for public transit agencies through formula funding. These funds are needed help offset the extraordinary direct costs and revenue losses that transit agencies continue to experience as a result of the pandemic.”
PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli’s letters to U.S. Senator and 2020 Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, and California 36th District U.S. Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz iterate:
“Through the CARES Act, Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency was able to continue services temporarily. The CARES Act saved jobs and allowed (the PVVTA) to safeguard their riders and their workforce. However, we continue to be devastated by the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in loss of ridership and loss of sales tax revenues. (The PVVTA) is in dire need of additional funding to continue serving riders who rely on public transit to conduct essential business, access vital services, and play an indispensable role in America’s social and economic recovery from COVID-19.”
• A receive and file item was accepted for the sale of two surplus vehicles which went out to public bid with a deadline for submittals of Aug. 10.
A $6,737 bid for PVVTA’s surplus 2012 Chevy Colorado, as well as a $5,800 bid for a 2012 Ford Transit, was accepted for a total gain of $12,537 toward operational farebox recovery.
• The PVVTA Board of Directors approved authorization toward the purchase of a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) bus in the expenditure amount of up to $145,000 (based on budgeted funds for the project) from A-Z Bus Sales.
“Agency staff has used pricing models from the State approved CalACT/MBTA (Morongo Basin Transit Authority) Vehicle Purchasing Cooperative (MBTA Bid) for (1) one Class C style bus as identified for purchase with State Transit Assistance (STA) Capital funds,” stated PVVTA’s summary report. “With outstanding performance of the Glavan units currently in Agency service and taking into consideration the vehicle operating life expectancy and operating environment in Blythe, A-Z Bus Sales presented a more suitable product and support in comparison to the other vendor represented in the cooperative. Through the price comparison, A-Z offered a most suitable bus in staff’s opinion with the addition of a higher output air conditioning unit and a heavy-duty steel framing at the lowest base price. Agency staff feels that the A-Z product with upgrade is the most complete fit for the current and future needs of the Agency.”
The older bus will go into contingency. If PVVTA does not need it in contingency, it may be sold off through the PVVTA vehicle process.
• Colangeli reported on the ongoing PVVTA roadmap to recovery and respective service adjustments.
“We’re progressively opening up, but it’s slow and we’re trying to work with the mandates that both the county and the state have given us,” stated Colangeli. “It’s a process and everybody’s going through it, so.”
For ongoing COVID-19 related service updates and information, visit: pvvta.com/covid-19
• “PVUSD (Palo Verde Unified School District), the school district, their CNG update – I talked with Steve Styers, (the) director of maintenance and facilities, he said that upon consideration by their attorney, their legal counsel, and the education board or process that they have with the state, they were asked to put out a formal bid for the CNG project. Initially they were going to just purchase the equipment and have it installed by a contractor, now they’re going to have to do a full bid,” reported Colangeli. “So they’re waiting until the COVID-19 things loosen up a little bit more to put out that bid. I don’t expect nothing this calendar year – maybe by the end of the fiscal year we might have something moving forward on that.”
The next regularly scheduled PVVTA Board of Directors meeting is expected to be scheduled for Oct. 7.
(Note: Due to ongoing COVID-19 public health and safety policy guidelines, the Times livestreamed the PVVTA Board of Directors Sept. 2 meeting – the broadcast of which is currently available on our social media page at: facebook.com/blythenews)