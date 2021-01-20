Highlights Report: PVVTA updates include drop in CNG revenue, farebox recovery ratio

On Jan. 6, the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) Board of Directors held its regular monthly meeting to receive and file a FY (Fiscal Year) 2019-2020 TDA (Transportation Development Act) audit and a ridership report, as well as receive various management updates.
A live broadcast of the meeting is currently available on the Times’ social media video archive at: facebook.com/blythenews
• PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli reported the FY 2019-2020 TDA audit report, which was conducted over the last six months or so by independent firm Conrad Certified Public Accountants, hired by the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC).
As noted by Colangeli, no findings were noted in the report.
“An additional highlight is the Farebox Recovery Ratio for the end of the fiscal year which was 9.30% and is below the 10% mandated minimum threshold for funding compliance,” stated the item’s PVVTA agenda summary. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agency suspended the collection of fares for services for the period (of) March 23, 2020(,) through December 31, 2020(,) and possibly beyond. On June 29, 2020, Governor of California (Gavin Newsom) signed Assembly Bill 90 which prohibits the imposition of a penalty on operators that do not maintain the required ratio of fare revenues to operating cost during the 2019-20 or 2020-21 fiscal years. The fare ratio requirement was not met; in accordance with Assembly Bill 90, there was no penalty.”
• As queried by Board of Director Johnny Rodriguez, Colangeli noted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act I and II funding has come to PVVTA already. Further, the agency will continue to work with partners at CalTrans (California Department of Transportation) for any money that may come down the line.
• “Employees that have been around people that have tested positive (for COVID) go through the normal protocols of being placed in quarantine, tested, (and) making sure that they don’t have symptoms, or anything else that will effect us as a whole,” noted Colangeli. “We haven’t had a labor crunch or anything like that. We’ve had a few riders that have passed due to COVID; and then we do have riders that notify us that say, ‘Hey, you know what, I tested positive.’ So we go through the protocols of that to make sure (we know) who was around them when that happened and stuff like that, so. Overall, our COVID response is strong.”
PVVTA has also helped the Blythe Police Department (BPD) secure some PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as well from the county.
• “The Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) – their CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) project moves forward at a snail’s pace, kinda like ours did,” noted Colangeli. “Ours took over 10 years to build, but they’re still moving forward. They secured a contractor – it’s just, now they’re manufacturing the equipment, so it could take a while.”
• Colangeli presented to the PVVTA Board of Directors the agency’s mid-year review.
“We had 77% less use of fuel fleet-wide. So that’s reflective of what we’re operating now – it’s really just a couple of buses out there that are operating. One (statistic) that stood out that’s kinda reflective (of) everything that’s going on outside of Blythe and here – is our CNG sales. This is people coming in their cars, or trash trucks, big rigs – things of that nature. We’ve had a drop of 92% in sales – outside sales – of fuel. So that’s a big impact to us. We count on that revenue – that’s part of the revenue to operate the CNG station and part of the farebox recovery as well,” noted Colangeli.
PVVTA’s use of county fuel is accordingly down 70%.
“Our labor – we’re down about 25% in labor; (in) labor costs, across the board. For the BWE (Blythe Wellness Express), we’re about 12% less than we were last year. So, overall, it’s reflective of everything that’s going on. It’s where – if you look at it, in a way, what are these trends telling us? They’re telling us that yea, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. But what it also tells us is that we are mitigating these things on the agency, especially in the fuel area – with our consumption. Labor is what it is; we’re in the middle of the increase in minimum wage as well, on Jan. 1. So those things have also affected us as well. We’re dealing with all of the other issues that were (there) before COVID, and still moving forward.”
• PVVTA’s free ride program was originally anticipated to stop January 2021; however, the agency still has grant monies in the amount of $28,081.
“So the community is still going to enjoy free rides as long as we can keep that grant money going towards it; so that’s good. It relieves the stress off the passengers, obviously,” stated Colangeli. “And most of our passengers – just speaking with them, talking with the drivers – most of them are going either to go shopping for they’re essentials; going to Rite Aid; or going to doctors’ facilities for medical. That’s what the core of it is. It’s not for work any more, it’s not for school – it’s basically for those essential needs.”
• On Jan. 12, PVVTA lauded the re-appointment of Board of Directors Rodriguez and Joe Halby.
“As appointed by the Blythe City Council(,) Halby and Rodriguez (–) both successful local businessmen (–) will continue to serve our community through public transit. Both provide great perspective on the local economy. Along with other prominent members such as Joey DeConinck, Alan Weeks and Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the Board has provided the needed oversight and direction to keep the Agency moving forward and evolving,” stated PVVTA. “PVVTA staff looks forward to continuing success with the Board in addressing the challenges faced by our community and Agency.”
PVVTA’s next regular Board of Directors monthly meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3.