'Hunger Food Drive' raises $3.5K: Local Albertsons campaign lends help to Emergency Food Pantry

On July 31, Blythe’s Albertsons grocery store leadership delivered $3,535 worth of donated food items to the Emergency Food Pantry (181 S. Main St.) — totaling 705 bags — to help the nonprofit meal facility during the tough summer season.
“(The) Blythe Emergency Food Pantry thanks Albertsons for the Hunger Food Drive they had the entire month of July for us,” stated Food Pantry Director Loyd Hollingsworth to the Times, also taking a moment to thank the Blythe community for the donations. “(Albertsons’ Store Manager) Mel Culp has always worked hard to make sure all of the money donated for any drives they have for us stays right here in town for the pantry.”
The summer food drive campaign spearheaded by Albertsons saw a significant upshot in donations by the grocery stores’ customers from last year. As previously reported in 2018, the donations saw an excess of approximately $2,000 in donations at the cash out lines.
This year’s donation exceeded that amount as the highest the summer campaign has ever seen in support of the Blythe Emergency Food Pantry.
The donated items received included macaroni, spaghetti, green beans, corn, chicken soup, tomatoes, black beans, tuna and peanut butter.
“During the holidays is when we usually get donations, but during the middle of summer we still give help to the people in need, five days a week,” noted Hollingsworth. “Sometimes it is difficult to keep our shelves full, so this is a huge help to us. Thanks again to all of Blythe and to Albertsons for your support.”