Illegal robocalls target Blythe, Sheriff's Dept. issues warning

On July 25, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to constituents in reference to the recent uptick of a specific telephone scam which falsely purports to be “agents” from the U.S. Social Security Administration.
“These fictitious ‘agents’ then advise the victim of felonious activity associated with their Social Security number. The victim is then directed to post a monetary ‘bond’ to prevent an arrest warrant from being issued,” stated the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “Frequently, victims report that significant lengths are gone through to ‘establish’ the caller’s credibility. In several cases the caller requested a contact number for the local law enforcement agency where the victim lives. The agent directs the victim to wait for a call from the local law enforcement agency. The victim receives a call from a Caller ID identified number naming the local law enforcement agency. The person on the phone identifies themselves as an officer with the local agency, who then directs the victim to comply with the ‘agent’ when called again. The fictitious agent calls back then threatens the victim with a felony arrest warrant unless a ‘bond’ is posted.”
The Times received a similar scam telephone call this month, a voicemail left of which stated:
“Hi, calling you from the legal department of Social Security Administration. The purpose of this call is regarding enforcement, action of which has been executed by the U.S. Treasury against your name. Ignoring this would be an intentional attempt to avoid initial appearances before the magistrate judge or exempt jury for a federal criminal offense. So, before this matter goes to federal claims court, or you get arrested, kindly call us back on our number [omitted].”
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, there are several variations of this type of illegal telephone scam.
“The fictitious ‘agent’ advises the bond can be most conveniently taken care of with a Google Play, Apple Pay, Target Gift, Walmart gift, or other commercial gift/payment card. Once purchased, the victim is directed to read off the coded numbers on the back of the cards to the agent, completing payment of the ‘bond,’” noted the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “The public should be aware that no police or government agency will ask for or accept a store gift card for payment of a lawful, legitimate fine or fee.”
In a bipartisan letter announced earlier this year on May 6, California Department of Justice Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined 42 other respective officials calling for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to implement new technological solutions to prevent illegal “robocalls” from occurring.
“It is evident that the explosive growth of caller ID spoofing and robocalls is being driven primarily by scams. Experts in the industry estimated that, by the end of 2018, U.S. consumers would receive a total of 40 billion robocalls, eclipsing the 2017 estimate of 30.5 billion robocalls. Unfortunately, the problem appears to have been even worse than predicted. The industry estimates that 47.8 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. in 2018, a 56.8 (percent) increase over 2017. Of these 47.8 billion total estimated robocalls, 37 percent were scams related to health insurance, student loans, easy money scams, tax scams, travel scams, business scams, and warranty scams,” states letter to the FCC by 42 signed attorney generals. “The Federal Trade Commission similarly reports that imposter scams — including bad actors falsely representing that they are with the government, romance scams, and technical support scams — were the most common consumer complaint in 2018, resulting in $488 million in consumer losses, a 48.7% increase over 2017. Many of these scams were perpetrated through unlawful robocalls. Although not all robocalls are illegal (e.g., school and doctor notifications), it is no coincidence that the number of robocalls is exploding at the same time there is a similar explosion in scams perpetrated via telephone. The exponential growth in unlawful scam robocalls is putting more and more of our vulnerable populations at risk.”
In a public effort to thwart cyber thieves and robocalling scammers, the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) has previously made it known that its employees do not:
• Demand payment without allowing taxpayers to question or appeal the amount owed.
• Demand that taxpayers pay their taxes in a specific way, such as with a prepaid debit card.
• Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
• Threaten to contact local police or similar agencies to arrest taxpayers for non-payment of taxes.
• Threaten legal action, such as a lawsuit.
“In addition to callers claiming to represent the Social Security Administration, the IRS, out-of-state police agencies, and other government agencies have also been falsely represented,” stated the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. “The consistent theme is the victim is directed to submit the ‘gift card bond.’ The victim is told the ‘bond’ will be refunded when the criminal issue is resolved. Since the cards are purchased then provided to the fictitious agents, there is no mechanism for reimbursing the victim. Similar scams have the victim going directly to the bank for withdrawals. Anyone wishing to report this type of crime is encouraged to contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Telephone Reporting Unit by calling (951) 776-1099.”