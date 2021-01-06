ISP inmates' active COVID positives over 740, CVSP drops to zero: Area CDCR prisons' data update, analysis

As of 5:53 p.m. Jan. 3, there have been a total of 41,320 confirmed COVID-19 cases of incarcerated persons in the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) system – 8,050 of which are active cases among in custody inmates; 6,503 new over the last 14 days; 32,518 of which have been resolved; 623 reported as “released while active;” and 129 deaths.
Ironwood State Prison’s (ISP) data, as of Jan. 3, has 743 active positive COVID-19 cases among in custody inmates – 485 of which are reported new over the last 14 days, with a 865 cumulative total, 114 resolved, 7 released while active, and one death.
ISP’s Jan. 3 active inmate positives currently tops all other institution’s in the CDCR system.
Further, the 743 inmate case count at ISP is a significant 27% increase from Dec. 27, which at the time reported 585 cases.
The Dec. 27-Jan. 3 spike was preceded by the previous weeks’ Dec. 20-27 119% increase (from 267 to 585), and the Dec. 13-20 122.5% increase (from 120 to 267).
Previous to that, ISP’s Dec. 6 incarcerated persons’ COVID numbers were reported at nine; Nov. 30 reported two cases; Nov. 15 reported four; Nov. 1 reported 10; Oct. 25 reported 12; and Oct. 11 reported 27.
“An incarcerated person from Ironwood State Prison died on Aug. 22 at an outside hospital. This is the first incarcerated person assigned to ISP to be identified as a COVID-related death,” stated CDCR on Oct. 22.
No additional information about ISP’s case was provided by CDCR in order to protect individual medical privacy.
ISP’s active inmate COVID case count of 743, as of Jan. 3, marks the highest surge the institution has reported among incarcerated persons since the start of the pandemic.
Notably, ISP’s latest available (Dec. 30) population report states a census of 2,778 – at 743 reported on Jan. 3, that’s approximately 26.75% of the institution’s inmate population as active COVID positives.
Chuckawalla Valley State Prison’s (CVSP) Jan. 3 data has zero active positive COVID-19 cases among in custody inmates – none reported as new over the last 14 days, with a 1,779 cumulative total, 1,742 resolved, 28 released while active, and nine deaths.
The zero CVSP inmate case count as of Jan. 3 follows Dec. 20’s four; Dec. 13’s six; Dec. 6’s nine; Nov. 30’s 16 – and a total decline from Nov. 15’s then-reported 232.
CVSP’s latest figure follows the institution’s previous third (mid-November) spike in COVID numbers – with June 13 then-reporting 991 confirmed positives (making up 40.3% of CDCR’s total active in-custody cases among incarcerated persons reported at the time) before leveling off to one case by Aug. 1; spiking again in September (topping off at 292 on Sept. 23) before leveling off to 5 on Oct. 19; and climbing again to 232 as reported by CDCR’s public database on Nov. 15.
CVSP’s high in 2020 has been 996, reported for June 10.
The ninth CVSP-assigned inmate death “from what appear to be complications of COVID-19” was reported on Dec. 9.
“Active case count by date may be delayed 2-3 days while awaiting test results,” notes CDCR.
There have been 11 COVID-19 related CDCR staff deaths, to include one from ISP on June 3.
As of Dec. 31, there are a reported 4,333 active CDCR/California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) COVID-19 employee cases statewide – 3,043 of which are new over the last 14 days, with a 12,358 cumulative total, and 8,025 of whom have returned to work.
ISP’s total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 positives among staff as of Dec. 31 is reported at 290, with 212 noted to have returned to work, and 78 active cases – 92 of which are new over the last 14 days.
ISP’s 78 active cases among staff is a slight uptick from Dec. 24’s total of 76; Dec. 18’s total of 65; Dec. 11’s total of 47; Dec. 4’s total of 33; and Nov. 25’s total of 20.
CVSP’s Dec. 31 total cumulative confirmed COVID-19 positives among staff is reported at 223, with 197 noted to have returned to work, and 26 active cases – 27 of which are new over the last 14 days.
CVSP’s 26 active cases among staff is a slight decrease from Dec. 24’s total of 31, which was preceded by Dec. 18’s total of 29; Dec. 11’s total of 32; and Dec. 4’s total of 40.