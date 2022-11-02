The Palo Verde High School (PVHS) JV-Freshman football roster for last Friday’s match-up at Scott Stadium came ready to put on a show for eager attending fans, as the Jackets delivered an action packed season finale 51-12 win over visiting Gila Ridge.
“I love all my kids,” shared PVHS JV football head coach Daniel Jamison post-game. “This season went great – our kids, they developed a lot. They all started off like not knowing nothing about football, but they’re (now) all ready for varsity level. They’re going to get the best coaching possible next year – and I’m proud of every single one of them.”
The young crop of PV football student-athletes got off to a ready start, with junior Januel Fernandez (29) ripping an over 50-yard rushing touchdown through the Gila Ridge Hawks’ defense approximately two minutes into regulation.
A successful two-point conversion from Fernandez (29) put the Jackets up 8-0 early in the first.
The second quarter saw Jackets’ Rigo Lopez (19) snag an interception on defense, before the sophomore delivered a rushing touchdown on offense in the next series at the 7:03 minute mark.
A two-point rushing conversion attempt came up short, setting the score at 14-0 Jackets.
With a formidable young line, PV continued to find success with Fernandez (29) reaching the end zone again from about five yards out with roughly two minutes left in the half.
Freshman Daymien Jauregui (13) followed, punching a two-point conversion through for PV to put the Jackets up 22-0 over Gila Ridge going into halftime.
“My priority at the beginning of the season was getting them ready for varsity. My priority at the end of the season was making sure they stayed ready, and continued to play football the right way. The way that (PVHS varsity head coach) Wally (Grant) taught all of us how to play,” shared Jamison.
The trademark heavy rushing attack from PV continued in the third, behind the dialed-in play of the line as well as the relentless arsenal of Fernandez (29), Jauregui (13), and Lopez (19).
On defense, the Jackets also mounted pressure as Jauregui (13) delivered a sack for a turnover on downs which then led to Fernandez (29) finding the endzone again for the junior’s third touchdown of the night.
Jackets’ sophomore Julius Lasley (1) rushed the successful two-point conversion in to put PV up 30-0 with 8:45 left in the third.
Gila Ridge found the endzone for the first time roughly two minutes later, but failed on the two-point conversion attempt to leave the score at 30-6 for PV.
Not to be outdone, Lopez (19) answered in the next possession with a big breakout rushing touchdown to push PV’s lead 36-6.
Jackets freshman Darrius Scott (2) wove through the Hawks’ defense for a successful two-point conversion, setting the score at 38-6 PV.
Undeterred, the Hawks’ defense intercepted a pitch with roughly 20 seconds left in the third quarter to score a touchdown.
Following another unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt by the Hawks, the score settled at 38-12 PV to end the third.
In the fourth, a rushing drive saw Scott (2) find the end zone for a touchdown to tack another six up on the boxscore for PV; an extra point kick through the uprights set the lead at 45-12.
The Hawks put some plays together late in the fourth, before PV sophomore Trajan Smith (19) snagged a deafening pick six interception to cement a 51-12 finish at Scott Stadium.
“Maturity. Maturity – they were all immature when the season started; (but) they’re all very mature now. They know how to walk away from plays when it’s over now. They’re all ready,” noted Jamison on what stood out the most from the young PV squad this season. “From me, personally – being a good sport. That’s all I want them to take away – be a good sport going into your next level.”
The Jackets’ freshman student-athletes for this 2022-2023 season included (alphabetical order, last name first per MaxPreps.com’s available roster):
Christopher Cardenas (4), Ryan Casillas-Parra (60), Gil Cebreros (40), Jordan Cross (59), Christian Dagnino (6), Jimmy Diaz (72), Lonnie Felton (28), Jesus Flores (22), Angel Guzman (62), Logan Hafen (55), Dillon Hickox (52), Daymien Jauregui (13), Jesus Jauregui (61), Adrian Lainez (7), Jacob Lopez (15), Raymond Madrigal (10), Derrick Merritt (70), Christopher Moreno (76), Rudy Moreno (17), Anthony Newton (5), Kalani Nguyen (78), Leanardo Portillo (12), Juan Ramirez (14), Fabian Rios (51), Julian Rivas (30), Jaden Rocha (65), Michael Robinson (88), Dominic Salcido (8), JonCarlo Salazar (20), Julian Salazar (50), Kenneth Salazar (21), Darrien Scott (1), Darrius Scott (2), Ryan Selph (68), Tyler Stinson (3), Jaden Velasquez (11) and Mitchell Wilson Jr. (32).
The 2022-2023 freshman PV football staff included head coach Kent Krisell, with assistant coaches Tony Espinoza, Ryan Hiser, Damian Ramirez, and Scott Winchell.
The Jackets’ JV student-athletes for this 2022-2023 season included (alphabetical order, last name first per MaxPreps.com’s available roster):
Corbin Abby (22), Fransisco Adan (24), Angelo Avila (7), Isaiah Camacho (51), Victor Cota (64), Roy Eddy (10), Orlando Gonzalez (54), Alonzo Hernandez (32), Julius Lasley (1), Gabe De Leon (8), Hayden Looper (14), Lorenzo Lujano (33), Emilio Maravilla (12), Wesley Mays (67), Douglas Meeks (56), Osiris Parrish (5), Zumarion Quintanilla (9), Hugo Rascon (26), Daniel Rodriguez (73), Manuel Sauceda (77), Trajan Smith (19), William Smith (58), Kyrell Taylor (4), Davionne Tolbert (28), Tony Vasquez (13) and Jesus Velasquez (40).
The 2022-2023 JV PV football staff included head coach Daniel Jamison, with assistant coaches Tony Espinoza, Ryan Hiser, and Matt Miller.
Flex players included Januel Fernandez (29), Ezekiel Gibson (4), and Rigo Lopez (19); additionally, coaching volunteers that work across all levels included Richard Johnson, Greg Amaya, and Scott Richards.
As confirmed by the PVHS Stingers’ Newspaper, the Jackets’ varsity football squad will be playing a home game in the first round of CIF-San Diego Section’s Division 4 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4, against visiting Mount Miguel with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Scott Stadium (667 N. Lovekin).
“All tickets will be sold on GoFan.co. No passes or ASB cards for admission,” noted the Stinger on Oct. 30.
