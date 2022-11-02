The Palo Verde High School (PVHS) JV-Freshman football roster for last Friday’s match-up at Scott Stadium came ready to put on a show for eager attending fans, as the Jackets delivered an action packed season finale 51-12 win over visiting Gila Ridge.

“I love all my kids,” shared PVHS JV football head coach Daniel Jamison post-game. “This season went great – our kids, they developed a lot. They all started off like not knowing nothing about football, but they’re (now) all ready for varsity level. They’re going to get the best coaching possible next year – and I’m proud of every single one of them.”

