July BPD monthly incident and activity report, analysis

On Aug. 13, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) incident and activity reports for the months of June and July 2019 showed a notable rise in stats for alarm — residential (from 10 to 25, respectively); battery (4 to 14); trespassing (21 to 32); and vandalism (14 to 22).
For the month of July, trespassing was the most reported type incident with 32.
Additionally, upticks were seen in shopliftings (4 to 8); residential burglaries (3 to 8); public intoxication (9 to 13); and abandoned vehicle abatements (1 to 7).
To date, BPD’s submitted monthly domestic violence incident report numbers have totaled 60 in 2019.
The total number of incidents reported by BPD for the month of July was 1,544, an 18-incident increase from June (1,526).
BPD offered the following public safety reminder on the agency’s official social media page for folks to keep an eye out on the road for pedestrians now that the 2019-2020 school year’s back in session:
“Please slow down and pay attention to kids that are walking, riding bikes, skateboarding or riding scooters to and from school. Traffic will also be busier around the schools. Unfortunately, some parents have a difficult time being patient or following the procedures for dropping off and picking up students at school. We are asking for your cooperation, as the procedures are in place to keep our children and school staff safe,” stated BPD. “Don’t forget the road construction starting on South 3rd Street. This will affect Appleby parents and students. Let’s get the school year started and wish the school staff and students a great year of learning and fun!”
Non-emergency calls into BPD can be made to (760) 922-6111; or visit Blythe police headquarters at: 240 N. Spring St.
(Note: The July incident and activity numbers do not include the Blythe station California Highway Patrol [CHP]; the Colorado River Station Riverside County Sheriff’s Department; or U.S. Border Patrol.)