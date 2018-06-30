Land deal opposed by Blythe City Council closes escrow

Despite a regional row between the Blythe City Council and public area agencies, the private land acquisition sale of 320-acres of land near Blythe’s neighboring Colorado River area, which includes 3,200 feet of riverfront estate, has closed escrow.
As previously reported by the Times, with the deal officially closing escrow, the land in question (located between 6th Ave. and 8th Ave.) formally transfers from previous owner Crescent Shores LLC to the non-profit land conservation group the Trust for Public Land for inclusion in the California Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Palo Verde Ecological Reserve (PVER).
“Because the Department of Fish and Wildlife did not voluntarily inform the City about this transaction, the City is attempting to acquire more information using the Public Records Act and the Freedom of Information Act,” stated Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius to the Times on June 29. “Those documents, when received, will be reviewed to make sure that all proper procedures were followed. It is unfortunate that the City was not contacted by the Department of Fish and Wildlife about this transaction. Now the City is left to deal with the consequences of permanently losing a significant portion of its developable riverfront property. To date, the DFW has not provided any documents; but we will continue to seek them. Unfortunately the City is limited in what it can do as this is a private transaction between private parties. We are told grant money was given to fund the purchase in exchange for dedicating the land to the Palo Verde Reserve for use as wildlife habitat after this private transaction is complete.”
Previously, the Blythe City Council – spearheaded by Councilmember Joey DeConinck – had expressed public and vocal opposition to the land sale.
“This, to me, is something that’s not right. They never contacted the city — it’s within the city limits. It’s not habitat and they’re going to turn it into habitat. (…) The whole north end of the valley is getting taken up and will never be recovered if this land sale happens. And no one was even contacted about this,” said DeConinck at the City Council’s March 13 meeting, taking particular issue with the lack of communication about the private land sale from California Fish & Wildlife and involved agencies.
The council’s concerns led to, on March 27, City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen – at the direction of the council – sending a formal letter of protest to area representatives in California 28th District Senator Jeff Stone; 36th District Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz; 56th District Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia; and Riverside County 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.
During closing reports of the council’s regular monthly meeting on May 8, DeConinck furthered the council’s opposition by highlighting the perceived lack of response from Perez, a point described as “disturbing” and “disappointing” by Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds.
Additionally, the resident Palo Verde Irrigation District’s (PVID) General Manager Ned Hyduke also penned a letter, dated April 27, to California Fish & Wildlife’s Deputy Director Susan LaGrande echoing the council’s opposition to the land sale.
For the Trust for Public Land’s part, the plan to acquire land in the Palo Verde Valley for conservation, public access, and recreational purposes has been in the works since 2002.
“We have reached out to various landowners and brokers throughout this timeframe with the hopes of purchasing properties that would provide better public access to the river and upland areas through hunting, fishing, picnicking and nature study,” stated Trust for Public Land’s Senior Project Manager Alex Size to an April inquiry by the Times. “We have purchased and subsequently conveyed two properties to the State of CA in the past, one in 2004 and another in 2009. More recently, national and international investors have outcompeted us on a number of recent land sales, including the Ulmer Ranch property that closed in 2015. The current acquisition came about through our past outreach to landowners and brokers in the area, but has only recently become an ‘active’ project.”
In response to the City of Blythe’s letter of protest’s statements that the Trust for Public Land did not provide “clear” answers as to why the land was selected and “why the city was not informed” — the 501(c)(3) organization also stated:
“It has been the understanding of The Trust for Public Land that the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife previously provided a PowerPoint presentation to the City Council in an effort to discuss the purpose and goals of the (PVER). While we have been informed of the City Council’s opinion of the current acquisition, we continue to understand that the Palo Verde Valley community is supportive of the additional public access and recreational opportunities that these acquisitions provide.”
In regards to the collective council’s concerns of the impact the land purchase may have on the area’s future residential growth and the city’s long range expansion plans, the Trust for Public Land further offered:
“While there are certainly many ways to plan out and develop a city, several studies show that those cities that incorporate parks and open space into their city planning benefit not only from an increase in community well-being, but also an increase in property tax revenue. In other words, preserving and restoring particular properties for habitat and public access purposes can draw certain private buyers to the market willing to pay a premium due to the ability to access nearby public open space. Otherwise, our review of developable riverfront land within the city limits shows quite a bit of available land located both north and south of I-10.”