Library lauds summer reading program participants: Local youths finish 1,349 books

In their continued mission to promote reading and knowledge among Blythe's children and young adults, the Palo Verde Valley District Library (PVVDL) is proud to announce and congratulate participants of the 2019 "Summer Reading Program" as sponsored by The Friends of the Library non-profit. (Archived file photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times)

The Palo Verde Valley District Library (PVVDL) has wrapped its annual summer reading program with praise for the local youth who participated.

“The Palo Verde Valley District Library is very pleased to announce the completion of yet another successful summer reading program,” stated the PVVDL. “The Library Director and staff would like to thank all the volunteers, program participants, their parents, the community, and The Friends of the Library for their generous donation and support of our summer reading program.”

From June 10 and through July 19, the youth program — with a theme of “A Universe of Stories” — saw participating kids eligible to win a prize for every five books read.

“A total of 102 children signed up with 43 completing the entire program,” noted PVVDL of the Pre-K-6 graders. “A total of 1,309 books were read. Prizes were given for every five books read and reported on and a grand prize was given after 25 books were read.”

For the local young adult readers — grades 7-12 — a total of 14 participants signed up, with six completing the program and receiving Starbucks gift cards.

“A total of 40 books were read by those who participated,” stated PVVDL of the young adult readers.

As sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the PVVDL publicly congratulated the following youth and young adult participants for completing the 2019 Summer Reading Program:

Pre-Schoolers

Hannah Bolin

Emsley Estrada

Jayceon Hartwell

Emauni Lane

Essence Lane

Kindergartners

Cole Birdsong

Esther Bolin

Kendall Currier

Elise Estrada

Amanda Hernandez

Kiefer Lamata

Ivan Lujano

Isabella Martinez

Philip Nwisu

First Graders

Helena Holley

Diovanni Murillo

Eric Navarro

Denia Ortega

Ysidro Rivas

Second Graders

Clay Currier

Andrew Hernandez

Rodrigo Martinez

Leah Miles

Cristian Navarro

Jerome Nwisu

Arianna Rivas

Third Graders

Hunter Birdsong

Claira Covarrubias

Gabriela Hernandez

Ariana Holley

Jaylene Rivas

Fourth Graders

Dora Esquibel-Morales

James Nwisu

Damien Salas

Fifth Graders

Victor Covarrubias

Marlina Miles

D’Siyana Murillo

Sixth Graders

Tanaya Holley

Chloe Jung

Danissa Ortega

Daniela Thomas

Seventh Graders

Santino Ramos

Robert Stevenson

Eighth Graders

Emmanuel Nwisu

Nathan Thomas

Tenth Graders

Olivia Almanza

Alisha Stevenson

Savannah Hedge

Eleventh Graders

Sierra Hedge

For any questions, inquiries, or information, visit the PVVDL at 125 W. Chanslorway; or call (760) 922-5371. The library’s hours are: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with Saturdays and Sundays closed.

