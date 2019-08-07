Library lauds summer reading program participants: Local youths finish 1,349 books

The Palo Verde Valley District Library (PVVDL) has wrapped its annual summer reading program with praise for the local youth who participated.
“The Palo Verde Valley District Library is very pleased to announce the completion of yet another successful summer reading program,” stated the PVVDL. “The Library Director and staff would like to thank all the volunteers, program participants, their parents, the community, and The Friends of the Library for their generous donation and support of our summer reading program.”
From June 10 and through July 19, the youth program — with a theme of “A Universe of Stories” — saw participating kids eligible to win a prize for every five books read.
“A total of 102 children signed up with 43 completing the entire program,” noted PVVDL of the Pre-K-6 graders. “A total of 1,309 books were read. Prizes were given for every five books read and reported on and a grand prize was given after 25 books were read.”
For the local young adult readers — grades 7-12 — a total of 14 participants signed up, with six completing the program and receiving Starbucks gift cards.
“A total of 40 books were read by those who participated,” stated PVVDL of the young adult readers.
As sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the PVVDL publicly congratulated the following youth and young adult participants for completing the 2019 Summer Reading Program:
Pre-Schoolers
Hannah Bolin
Emsley Estrada
Jayceon Hartwell
Emauni Lane
Essence Lane
Kindergartners
Cole Birdsong
Esther Bolin
Kendall Currier
Elise Estrada
Amanda Hernandez
Kiefer Lamata
Ivan Lujano
Isabella Martinez
Philip Nwisu
First Graders
Helena Holley
Diovanni Murillo
Eric Navarro
Denia Ortega
Ysidro Rivas
Second Graders
Clay Currier
Andrew Hernandez
Rodrigo Martinez
Leah Miles
Cristian Navarro
Jerome Nwisu
Arianna Rivas
Third Graders
Hunter Birdsong
Claira Covarrubias
Gabriela Hernandez
Ariana Holley
Jaylene Rivas
Fourth Graders
Dora Esquibel-Morales
James Nwisu
Damien Salas
Fifth Graders
Victor Covarrubias
Marlina Miles
D’Siyana Murillo
Sixth Graders
Tanaya Holley
Chloe Jung
Danissa Ortega
Daniela Thomas
Seventh Graders
Santino Ramos
Robert Stevenson
Eighth Graders
Emmanuel Nwisu
Nathan Thomas
Tenth Graders
Olivia Almanza
Alisha Stevenson
Savannah Hedge
Eleventh Graders
Sierra Hedge
For any questions, inquiries, or information, visit the PVVDL at 125 W. Chanslorway; or call (760) 922-5371. The library’s hours are: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with Saturdays and Sundays closed.