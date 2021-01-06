The Office of Riverside County Chair and 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, along with First 5 Riverside, delivered welcome COVID supplies to area family child care providers in the Palo Verde Valley in December.
The team of county leadership provided approximately 6,000 masks to go along with supply kits including gloves, sanitizing wipes, thermometers, paper towels, and hand sanitizer.
“We appreciate these agencies for making themselves accessible to child care providers who, during this pandemic, continue to provide a service to the working families,” stated local Escuela de la Raza Unida (ERU) Program Director Carmela F. Garnica.
Area child care providers were able to pick up the COVID protection supplies at ERU.
“The masks were donated by Everrank, Inc., a company based in the Inland Empire, which donated over 500,000 masks to Riverside County. Forty thousand of these masks have been distributed to child care providers in the Palo Verde and Coachella valleys. First 5 Riverside supplied the kits,” noted Perez’s office.
First 5 Riverside is a department within the county that invests in partnerships to “promote, support, and improve” early development of kids from prenatal to five years of age.
All told, nine local family child care centers and providers in the Palo Verde Valley received the provided supplies:
- Hartwell Family Childcare
- Paulino Family Childcare
- Palo Verde College Child Development Center
- Watts Family Childcare Center
- Enamorado Family Childcare Center
- Flores Family Childcare
- Escuela de la Raza Unida (ERU) Early Learning Center
- ERU Primeros Pasos Learning Center
- ERU Before and After School Program
“As we continue to battle this pandemic, efforts such as this really help the community, by getting much-needed masks and PPE so people can stay safe and provide child care,” stated Perez. “These efforts are important in supporting working parents, child care staff and kids throughout Riverside County.”