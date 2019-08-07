Over the weekend, 31 people were killed after gunmen opened fire at two separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, leaving over 50 other individuals injured and a country reeling with tragedy.
The 21-year-old suspect in the Aug. 3 El Paso Walmart incident was subsequently arrested, while the alleged Aug. 4 shooter in Dayton was killed by responding law enforcement. A motive for the latter has yet to be determined, though officials are still investigating.
“The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul. We have asked the FBI to identify all further resources they need to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism — whatever they need,” noted U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference Monday morning.
Locally, the Blythe Police Department (BPD) offered its condolences and thoughts across social media — with the expressed reminder of community vigilance.
“Prayers don’t seem like enough. One tragedy, is one too many. Unfortunately, no community is exempt. Often times there are signs or people are aware of erratic behavior prior to terrible tragedies such as the recent ones in Texas and Ohio. Should anyone come in contact with someone who you have concerns about, report it to your local law enforcement agency,” stated BPD. “The goal of every law enforcement agency is to try to keep our communities, your families and ours, safe from harm. Law enforcement can’t be everywhere, but as friends and neighbors we can work together to help have safer places to live. Stay safe!”
Area representative and California 36th District Congress member Dr. Raul Ruiz posted the following:
“Heartbroken for the people in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas who lost friends and family to two senseless shootings and now suffer lifelong psychological trauma. We cannot allow ourselves to be numb to these hateful acts of violence. We must act beyond condolences and enact policies that can reduce overall risk of gun violence deaths.”
City of Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds stated to the Times:
“Well, firstly, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and friends. It’s a sad day, again, in the United States when gunman goes out and kills people for no apparent reason. It’s appalling that we, as a country, have to go through things like this. We should not have to worry about where we go, what we do — you always have that concern now of friends and family going out. It’s heartbreaking that we have to go through things like this. (…) You don’t know when it’s going to happen, where it’s going to happen. You always have to pay attention to your surroundings not knowing what’s going on around you.”