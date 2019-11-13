Local 'SafeTALK' to underline suicide awareness, resources: County to host training at PVC, Nov. 22

Two local suicide awareness and prevention training events will be held at Palo Verde College, One College Drive, in Room CL 101, on Nov. 22, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or from noon to 3:30 p.m.
The free afternoon training sessions are limited to 30 registrants for each. Early registrations are currently being accepted by contacting PEI (Prevention and Early Intervention) at PEI@ruhealth.org or calling (951) 955-3448.
SafeTALK is being made possible by the Riverside University Health System—Behavioral Health's (RUHS-BH) PEI through the Mental Health Services Act (via Proposition 63, passed in November 2004).
Why come to safeTALK?
"Most people with thoughts of suicide invite help. Often these opportunities are missed, dismissed or avoided – leaving people more alone and at greater risk. safeTALK training prepares you to help by using TALK (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to identify and engage people with thoughts of suicide and to connect them with further help and care."
Who should attend safeTALK?
"safeTALK is for community members of all backgrounds, ages 15 and older, who want to help prevent suicide. It is an especially good fit for those interacting with many people on a daily basis, including school personnel, clergy, non-clinical service providers, and law enforcement. safeTALK is accredited by the Suicide Prevention Resource Centre and is on their Best Practice Registry."