Main St.-Hobsonway traffic signal fix may be '4-6 months'

On Nov. 10, the Blythe City Council approved authorization to issue a purchase order (not to exceed) $30,000 on a time and material basis for the repair of Main St. and Hobsonway’s traffic signal.
“The staff report references the purchase order being charged to a Measure A line item, but the repair will be made using funds allocated from gas tax street repair and maintenance,” noted by Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius.
The intersection is currently a four-way stop since the evening Aug. 25 arrest of 54-year-old local Hugo Antonio Carrillo by the Blythe Police Department (BPD) for alleged DUI (driving under the influence [alcohol]).
“The subject traffic signal is located on Main Street at Hobsonway (N.E. [North East] corner) and needs repairs that were caused by a traffic accident in late August of this year. The traffic signal pole and mast arm were hit and damaged by a vehicle and are now in need of replacement. The traffic signal is currently operating on flashing red with additional stop signs; and the intersection seems to be operating efficiently and safely,” noted the City of Blythe’s staff report. “The estimated cost for the repairs which includes the replacement of the traffic signal mast arm and pole is not to exceed $30,000.00; based on a time and material basis.”
As further noted by staff, delivery time for a new signal mast arm is estimated at four-to-six months.
“However, our contractor is hoping that an equal signal pole and mast arm can be purchased from a local source; thus, reducing the delivery time,” states the staff report. “Therefore, it is extremely critical that the proposed funding for the repairs is approved expeditiously.”
As noted by Crecelius to council, the city intends to pursue an insurance claim to recoup the $30,000 as well as the public works costs incurred as a result of the Aug. 25 arrest incident.