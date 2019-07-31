Main Street rehabilitation ahead of schedule: Construction eyes mid-Aug. completion

Blythe’s ongoing Main St. rehabilitation project — stretching from 14th Ave. to Chanslorway — is ahead of schedule and tentatively expected to wrap construction sometime in mid-August, ahead of its original Sept. 8 completion date.
The previously $1,178,775.27-budgeted project, with an additional 10 percent contingency ($91,907.53), received a council approved change order on June 25 of $145,586.80.
“On May 14, 2019, the City Council awarded the construction of the Main Street Rehabilitation Project to Pyramid Construction and Aggregates Inc. in the amount not to exceed $919,075.27, an additional $119,000.00 for administration, inspection, materials and 10 (percent) contingency and established a project budget not to exceed $1,178,775.27 authorizing the Interim City Manager or her designee to approve change orders during construction not exceeding the amount of $10,000,” stated a June 25 special meeting report. “During this meeting, Council was informed of expected change orders in the project regarding the cannabis business in the 400 block of S. Main St. and the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency concrete slab in front of their building entrance located at the 400 block of N. Main. The bid came lower than the Engineering Opinion of Probable Cost of $1,079,455.30 which included $981,323.00 for construction and 10 (percent) contingency of $98,123.30. The City’s original estimated budget for this project including construction; construction surveying; administration and inspection was $1,310,000.00.”
The change order recommendation by staff, and its established new project budget not to exceed $1,232,454.54, was motioned by Vice Mayor Egan, seconded by Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez, with an aye vote from Councilmember Joe Halby. Mayor Dale Reynolds abstained from voting due to his role as the PVVTA mobility manager.
Some of the issues reported that led to the road construction project’s change order request and subsequent council approval included:
• The driveway approach to the parking lot located north of the Bernard and Main St. intersection represents a trip hazard and needs to be removed and replaced.
• Curb, gutter, ADA (American Disabilities Act) ramp and spandrel at the intersection of Barnard St. and Main St. at the east side of this intersection, standing water is found at the cross gutter and spandrels; and the ADA ramp does not meet standards.
• Rice and Main St. intersection’s south curb, gutter, and sidewalk (on both sides of the street) were poured monolithically. An additional 1,103-sq. ft. of sidewalk not considered in the original project needed to be removed.
• 182 linear feet of 0-inch curb were added on the east side, north of Wells Rd. and Main St., where existing properties are located.
• 30 linear feet of curb and 300-sq. ft. of sidewalk were added on the west side of Main St., between Murphy St. and Hobsonway.
• Two driveways approach cannabis business in the 400 S. Main block.
• 420-sq. ft. of concrete slab in front of the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA).
• Additional six-inches of excavations was recommended by the geotechnical engineer under sidewalks and ADA ramps due to high moisture condition of the natural ground.