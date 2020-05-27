Main Street rehabilitation, repairs nears 'final walk through': Over $1.1M project originally awarded May 2019

Over a year after being awarded, the Main Street Rehabilitation Project – from 14th Ave. to Chanslorway – is scheduled to conduct a “final walk through” sometime this week per City of Blythe Interim Public Works Director Daniel Ojeda.
“As discussed previously, the contractor is basically done with the Main Street repairs as the final street striping was completed earlier this week,” stated Ojeda on May 21 in response to a Times inquiry. “Also, there have not been any additional costs to the City of Blythe for any of the repair work. At this point remaining on the project is the customary final job walk which is done to determine any problems or omissions before final acceptance of the project. In this case(,) the final walk through is being scheduled for next week with City staff and the contractor. Lastly, the problems experienced with the initial street paving are being reviewed thoroughly as is customary in these types of projects.”
The previously $1,178,775.27-budgeted project – with an additional 10 percent contingency ($91,907.53) – received a council approved change order on June 25, 2019, of $145,586.80.
“On May 14, 2019, the City Council awarded the construction of the Main Street Rehabilitation Project to Pyramid Construction and Aggregates Inc. in the amount not to exceed $919,075.27, an additional $119,000.00 for administration, inspection, materials and 10 (percent) contingency and established a project budget not to exceed $1,178,775.27 authorizing the Interim City Manager or her designee to approve change orders during construction not exceeding the amount of $10,000,” stated a June 25, 2019, City of Blythe Special Meeting report. “During this meeting, Council was informed of expected change orders in the project regarding the cannabis business in the 400 block of S. Main St. and the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency concrete slab in front of their building entrance located at the 400 block of N. Main. The bid came lower than the Engineering Opinion of Probable Cost of $1,079,455.30 which included $981,323.00 for construction and 10 (percent) contingency of $98,123.30. The City’s original estimated budget for this project including construction; construction surveying; administration and inspection was $1,310,000.00.”
All told, the change order recommendation – and its established project budget in the amount not to exceed $1,232,454.54 – was approved.
The roadway project – helmed by Pyramid Construction and Aggregates Inc. of Heber, Calif. – saw construction issues delay the project’s originally anticipated completion schedule in 2019.
As queried by Blythe City Councilmember Joey DeConinck on Feb. 11, 2020, during a vote on awarding the ongoing $441,503 Date Road street rehabilitation project, Ojeda confirmed Main Street’s issues.
“I’ve contacted them and they came up with a plan to fix the street. And I’m asking them for more information for us to evaluate it, and then give them the go-ahead to do it. And, so, I’m waiting for them right now,” said Ojeda in February.
As noted by Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds, the Main St. project remained under warranty.
“I’m just making sure, you know, (that) they’re going to do quality work – hopefully,” noted DeConinck.
The Date Road project, from Hobsonway to Barnard St., began on April 20 with an anticipated 60-day calendar completion schedule.