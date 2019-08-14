Man pinned between truck, fuel island dies

A 58-year-old resident from Redondo Beach, Calif., died from injuries sustained after being pinned between his 2007 Ford F-150 truck and a fuel island at the B&B Travel Center in west Blythe, just north of Mesa Verde, on Aug. 8.
As noted in the Blythe area California Highway Patrol (CHP) report of collision, the man — whose identity has not yet been released by the Riverside County Coroner’s office, pending next of kin notification — “parked” the truck, left the vehicle running, and noticed it rolling back toward the travel center’s fuel islands.
“(The man) was previously driving (the F-150 truck) on Interstate 10 eastbound, and exited at Mesa Verde and ‘parked’ at a fuel station located at the 17000 block of W. Hobsonway in Blythe(, Calif.) (The man) and his occupants exited (the truck), and proceeded to make their way into the convenience store,” stated CHP. “(The man) had left (the truck) running while ‘parked’ and (the truck) began backing up, with no persons within the vehicle. (The man) noticed his vehicle backing, and ran to the left rear of (the truck) and attempted to push the vehicle to a stop. (The truck) ran over (the man) and pinned him to a fuel island.”
The incident remains under investigation by CHP. There is no noticeably large slope in the travel center convenience store’s parking area.
The CHP report notes the incident time recorded at 2:17 p.m.