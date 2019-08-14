With community members, city officials and Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District leadership in attendance, the Mayflower Park workshops held on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 delivered several ideas and feedback for the site’s ongoing expansion project.
Riverside County Parks — which owns and operates Mayflower Park — hosted the public workshops at the Holt Group conference room to explore what amenities and features residents would like to see at the location.
“We submitted a Prop. 68 grant application for $6.4 million for the conceptual plan day use expansion area with ideas from the community meetings, and we have a highly competitive application,” noted Riverside County Parks Senior Planner Analicia Gomez, who hosted the meetings.
Currently, Riverside County Parks is working with the Holt Group to finalize the project’s sewer infrastructure easement and design.
Ideas parlayed from the community workshop discussions and into the Mayflower Park Prop. 68 grant application included a community meeting space, an amphitheater, an outdoor flexible space (e.g. for potential farmer’s markets), public art garden, interpretative trail, down to the riverfront beach access, native and agricultural demo gardens and a splash pad area.
“We will be hosting more (community meetings) once the snowbirds are back in town. One for the sewer improvements and one for the master plan,” noted Gomez.
The Mayflower Park property, all told, is approximately 82 acres and sits between Colorado River Road and 4th Avenue, just northeast of Blythe. To date, 25 acres of the land have been developed.
“The park was originally constructed in 1957 and is named after Collis S. Mayflower, who served on the Blythe City Council, Palo Verde Irrigation District and the Riverside County Board of Supervisors,” states the Riverside County Parks’ 2018 Mayflower tourism plan. “The park includes camping areas, picnic shelters, natural lagoon/wetlands, a boat ramp and dock, restrooms with showers, and a storage area for recreational vehicles, trailers, and boats. Since the park is located on the river, there are volleyball courts, horseshoe courts, shuffleboard and lawn bowling areas.”
As previously reported, Riverside County Parks’ respective officials seek to establish Mayflower Park as the region’s premier destination for camping and recreation by 2025, while also increasing attendance 15 percent by 2020 and occupancy rates of campsites 25 percent by 2021.
“I know (city) staff has been working with our staff to make sure we continue that effort. I think that it’s important we continue that effort because, ultimately, it’s going to have a positive impact not only for the county, but more importantly, for the community of Blythe,” noted Riverside County 4th District Sup. V Manuel Perez during his July 9 visit to the Blythe City Council meeting.
At the 2019 Palo Verde Valley Community Outlook Conference in April, Perez noted the goal of working with Blythe to possibly bring a concert-type event to Mayflower Park in the future.