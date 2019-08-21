Memorial plans for Cyr, Randall move forward: Proposed golf course flagpole, granite stone OK'd by council

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Blythe City Council approved a flagpole rehabilitation and granite stone memorial project for late area community patrons Mike Cyr and Jeff Randall, who both passed away as a result of a single-engine plane crash in Desert Center, Calif., on Aug. 26, 2013.
Cyr, of Blythe, was 41 years old while Randall, of Desert Center, was 35.
“These two men had a positive impact on the workforce of the surrounding areas and were influential in the Desert Sunlight Solar Project (in Desert Center) that was being constructed at the time,” said Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius. “When the solar project was completed in 2016, First Solar and California Compaction Corporation donated a flagpole and a memorial with plans for placement at the Blythe Municipal Golf Course. Headway was made in planning and the completion of the memorial in the latter part of 2016, but somewhere along the way the project stalled.”
Deficiencies with the scheduling, planning, or execution of the memorial’s installation was cited as the reason for the lapse.
“In July, staff began working with Jacob Padilla, Scott Januscheski and Julian Presley to complete the memorial,” said Crecelius. “The proposed memorial consists of a 25-foot Internal Halyard Flagpole and a granite stone engraved with both men’s names and a short phrase. After the flagpole is installed, a three-foot by three-foot slab would be poured around the pole for the memorial stone to be placed.”
According to the staff report, BNB Golf Management — operator of the Blythe Municipal Golf Course — was forwarded the plans for review and supports the project.
In an Aug. 23, 2013, story by then-Times editor Marty Bachman, Padilla — Cyr’s friend of 25 years — commented:
“He was a go-to guy at work. Whenever they needed something done and needed it done now, he always made sure it was handled. He inspired us all to be better people.”
Cyr’s brother, David, is also quoted, stating:
“My brother was everyone’s friend. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He was a solid, even-keeled guy who was a rock for family and friends. He was always there for people who were shunned by their every other friend — he took them in.”
Scott Peterson, Cyr’s friend of 15 years, added:
“Whether at the river, in the desert, at his home or out of town, Mikey was always surrounded by friends and family. Mikey always had a way to make everyone who was with him feel welcome, important and appreciated. Whether it was a day or 10 years since you last saw Mikey, he was always the same loving and honorable man.”
At the time of his death, Cyr was survived by wife Valeria; son, Spencer; his father Joel and mother Yvonne; brothers David and Lance; and nieces Phoebe and Shelby. Randall’s family was previously reported to include Jennifer Randall, and daughters Makenzie, 9, and Camryn, 6.