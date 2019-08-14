Mesa Verde 'Adult Education Night' set for Aug. 22: Public invited; free tacos offered

In conjunction with the Palo Verde River Consortium’s Adult Education Block Grant (AEBG) and its mission of providing area locals with education, workforce training, and encompassing pathways to success, a public “Adult Education Night” will be held at the Roy Wilson Community Center (13341 Mesa Verde Dr.) in Mesa Verde, Calif., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 22.
The special event will provide free taco plates to all attendees and raffle prizes.
AEGB programs to be highlighted include GED (General Education Diploma) in Spanish and English; ESL (English as a Second Language) vocational and citizenship; computer and basic skills, as well as adult education’s parenting program and career skills.
“We’re excited to get the program out there. We want the whole entire community to come together,” noted Palo Verde College (PVC) AEBG Project Coordinator Alejandro Clark. “I know that — if you may not need a GED, you may know someone who needs a GED. So get the word out; I feel the more participation we have, the more resources we’ll be able to have.”
The event will include on-hand Spanish/English GED instructors, ESL and citizenship representatives, as well as two program coordinators from the Palo Verde River Consortium to speak on the parent project and some of the upcoming pilot programs currently in the works.
“As a consortium, they put together programs specifically for 18-and-up adults that include seven program areas — like workforce prep, short term CTE (Career Technical Education). We also do K-12 success, which is the parent education (program). So we have all these different program areas that we can allocate our funds for (to) build programs based on the needs of the community,” stated Clark.
As noted by the Palo Verde River Consortium, the American Council of Education states over 96 percent of employers and 95 percent of colleges accept a GED in place of a high school diploma.
The “Adult Education Night” organizers also encourage folks in town to let Spanish speaking friends, relatives and neighbors know of the evening’s educational and citizenship opportunities.
“Due to the climate of — not just our local, but federal government — I think it’s super beneficial to get the word out not just to our local community but our surrounding areas like Ripley, Mesa Verde and Palo Verde. Because I know a majority of our community involves agriculture. And that also includes migrant workers, as well as immigrants coming from across the border. Obtaining their citizenship and learning English can only help them moving forward, not just with jobs but the legal issues that may arise in the future,” stated Clark. “That’s an aspect that we wanted to touch on as well. If we can be a part of it, in the sense of helping those individuals get an education or obtaining citizenship, then that’s our ultimate goal.”