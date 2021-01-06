More new California laws in 2021: Family leave protections, slavery reparations task force, tobacco flavored products, more (Part II)

With the New Year comes new California laws for residents, families, businesses, and the Blythe community to be aware of.
A bevy of new regulations go into effect in 2021. Here are five additional pieces of California legislation to keep in mind now in the new year:
Extended family leave protections (SB [Senate Bill] 1383: California Family Right Act)
Introduced by former California 19th District Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, SB 1383 extends Paid Family Leave protections for employees who work at small businesses (now to include those with five or more employees – previously only covering those with 50 or more).
“Since California’s Paid Family Leave Program was enacted more than 15 years ago, lack of job protection under CFRA (California Family Rights Act) has prevented millions of workers from accessing their Paid Family Leave Program benefits due to the size of their employer. Currently, 40 percent of California workers are at risk of losing their jobs if they take leave to care for a seriously ill loved one or themselves because their employer is too small. SB 1383 will expand job-protected family leave and leave to care for one’s own illness to nearly 6 million more Californians. SB 1383 will ensure that California workers affected by COVID-19 can take time to care for themselves or a sick family member and keep their workplaces and communities healthy and safe,” stated the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2020.
SB 1383’s provisions expands CFRA’s leave protections to cover not only spouses and children, but also domestic partners, grandparents, grandchildren, siblings, and parents-in-law who have serious health conditions.
Jackson added:
“With this bill, millions of hard-working Californians will finally be able to use the paid family leave benefits they pay for without fear of losing their jobs. I want to thank Governor Gavin Newsom for signing this critical legislation and for recognizing the caregiving responsibilities and challenges so many Californians face, as highlighted by this pandemic. Equitable family leave is critical to ensuring equality for women in the workplace, a strong start for children, the health and safety of our older Californians and for ensuring fathers are full participants in their children’s lives.”
As noted in SB 1383’s third reading summary, the California Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation arguing it exposes small employers to potential costly litigation, imposes a significant administrative burden, and adds to encompassing costs.
“(A)n employer with only five employees does not have a dedicated human resources team or in-house counsel to advise them on how to properly administer this leave, document it, track it, obtain medical verifications, etc. The regulations on implementing the 12 weeks of leave under CFRA are approximately 36 pages long. A small employer is bound to make an unintentional mistake along the way, which will cost them in litigation,” stated the California Chamber of Commerce. “The leave is ‘protected,’ meaning an employer must return the employee to the same position the employee had before going out on leave. This means holding a position open for three months or more. While an employer can temporary fill the position with a new employee, that replacement usually comes at a premium. A replacement employee knows it is short term and, therefore, requires a premium wage, is less dedicated to the position, and often leaves for a better opportunity at a moment’s notice. Also, many jobs require extensive amount of time and money to train a new employee, adding another cost. Some employers shift the work to other existing employees, which often leads to overtime pay. And, most of the leaves of absence require employers to maintain health benefits while the employee is out.”
Food facility workers – Handwashing (AB [Assembly Bill] 1867: Handwashing.)
In accordance to AB 1867’s addition to Health & Safety Code Section 113952, a food employee working in any food facility (as defined in Section 113789) is now permitted to wash their hands every 30 minutes and additionally, as needed.
“Existing law requires food employees to keep their hands and exposed portions of their arms clean, washing as specified, and regulates the provision of handwashing facilities. A violation of these provisions is a misdemeanor, punishable as prescribed,” states AB 1867’s published text. “By changing the scope of an existing crime, the bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”
Slavery Reparations Task Force (AB 3121: Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.)
On Sept. 30, Newsom signed AB 3121 – introduced by California 79th District Assemblymember Dr. Shirley N. Weber – to establish a nine-member state-based task force to study, explore and make recommendations on possible slavery reparations.
“The Western Center on Law and Poverty (WCLP), in its letter of support, provides a well-documented analysis of the ongoing disadvantages that African Americans still face in terms of poverty and homelessness, unemployment, the racial wealth gap, and other indicators of economic and educational opportunity. WCLP concludes, that ‘California has been a national leader in the movement for rights of Black Americans, but this work is incomplete if it does not include a conversation about Reparations. AB 3121 will also to advance the conversation of Reparations and develop ideas for how to overcome logistical implementation challenges. This bill will make a significant contribution to a timely and important policy dialogue,’” states AB 3121’s August 2020 floor analysis/summary in support of the legislation. “Impact Brands, Inc., contends that ‘discriminatory policies and practices endured by African Americans for hundreds of years in the United States have left many African Americans economically disadvantaged. While most Americans are aware of this disadvantage, no political or policy solution has been presented to atone for this dark and discriminatory history. AB 3121 provides the opportunity for a discussion to take place regarding possible solutions.’ Impact Brands concludes: ‘Humanity must be prioritized in the year 2020 and beyond. There is nothing more humane than a government ‘righting’ wrongs of actions it has committed towards its own citizens. Hundreds of years of politics and policies have left many African Americans living in deplorable conditions in California. AB 3121 seeks to address the politics and policies needed to change this reality.”
As noted in Article 3 (Membership) of AB 3121, Newsom will call the first meeting of the task force to occur no later than June 1, 2021.
Among the collective’s tasks and responsibilities will include fact-finding documentation and examination related to:
• “The federal and state laws that discriminated against formerly enslaved Africans and their descendants who were deemed United States citizens from 1868 to the present.”
• “The other forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed African slaves and their descendants who were deemed United States citizens from 1868 to the present, including redlining, educational funding discrepancies, and predatory financial practices.”
• “The lingering negative effects of the institution of slavery and the matters described in this section on living African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved in the United States (African Americans) and on society in the United States.”
Among the collective’s tasks and responsibilities will include addressing:
• “How the recommendations comport with international standards of remedy for wrongs and injuries caused by the state, that include full reparations and special measures, as understood by various relevant international protocols, laws, and findings.”
• “How the State of California will offer a formal apology on behalf of the people of California for the perpetration of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity on African slaves and their descendants.”
• “How California laws and policies that continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African Americans as a group and perpetuate the lingering material and psychosocial effects of slavery can be eliminated.”
• “How the injuries resulting from matters described in this subdivision can be reversed and how to provide appropriate policies, programs, projects, and recommendations for the purpose of reversing the injuries.”
• “How, in consideration of the Task Force’s findings, any form of compensation to African Americans, with a special consideration for African Americans who are descendants of persons enslaved in the United States, is calculated.”
• “What form of compensation should be awarded, through what instrumentalities, and who should be eligible for such compensation.”
• “How, in consideration of the Task Force’s findings, any other forms of rehabilitation or restitution to African descendants are warranted and what form and scope those measures should take.”
Flavored tobacco – Ban on fruit, vanilla, mint, etc. (SB 793: Flavored tobacco products.)
As introduced by former California 13th District Senator Jerry Hill, SB 793 prohibits the sale of “characterizing flavor” products including, but not limited to, tastes or aromas relating to fruit, chocolate, vanilla, honey, candy, cocoa, dessert, alcoholic beverage, menthol, mint, winterhaven, herb, or spice.
“A tobacco retailer, or agent or employee of a tobacco retailer, who violates this section is guilty of an infraction and shall be punished by a fine of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) for each violation of this section,” states Article 5 Section 104559.5, which SB 793 adds to Chapter 1 of Part 3 of Division 103 of the Health & Safety Code relating to tobacco products.
Former inmate firefighters, future career opportunities (AB 2147: Incarcerated individual hand crews.)
Following a record statewide fire season amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, former nonviolent offender inmate firefighters of the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) system will be afforded a more expedited path toward career/training opportunities thanks to AB 2147.
The bill was introduced by California 47th District Assemblymember Eloise Reyes.
“Under existing law, once released from custody a formerly incarcerated individual must finish the terms of their parole before applying for expungement of their criminal record. Even once those records are expunged, the person must disclose their criminal history on applications for state licenses. With nearly 200 occupations that require licensing from one of 42 California government departments and agencies these formerly incarcerated individuals are almost entirely denied access to these jobs. An estimated 2.5 million California workers (nearly 20% of the state’s workforce) need a professional license to work,” stated Reyes’ office in September. “Under, AB 2147 a person who participates as part of a state or county fire camp would be eligible to apply for expungement upon release from custody, and if the expungement is approved could seek various career pathways including those that require a state license.”
Newsom signed AB 2147 at the North Complex Fire site on Sept. 11.
“This legislation rights a historic wrong and recognizes the sacrifice of thousands of incarcerated people who have helped battle wildfires in our state, and I would like to thank the Legislature for passing this bill,” stated Newsom.