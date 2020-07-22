New Dollar General project takes step forward: Construction anticipated to begin 'within the coming weeks.'

On July 14, the Blythe City Council unanimously approved to adopt a staff-recommended Notice of Exemption for a Dollar General store project, expected to be located at 121 N. Solano Ave.
“The Dollar General Store project includes the construction of a single-story retail store at the southwest corner of West Hobsonway and North Solano Avenue,” stated Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius in presenting the staff report. “The 0.79-acre site is presently vacant and consists of two parcels (APN’s 836-122-045 and 836-122-046) that will be merged into a single parcel. The parcels are zoned General Commercial, which allow for retail development. The proposal includes construction of a 9,100-sq.-ft. single story building approximately 16-ft. tall. Surrounding properties include two hotels, two self-storage operations, and an ACE Hardware. Grading and construction is expected to be completed in four months.”
Per five noted criteria in accordance to CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) guideline section 15332, city staff determined the project qualified for an Urban Infill Exemption.
“The Urban Infill Exemption is on file in the City’s Planning Department, and a Notice of Exemption will be filed with the County Clerk following City Council approval of the proposed project,” noted the July 14 staff report.
The west Dollar General store would be the second in town, with a current location operating on the east side at 1101 E. Hobsonway.
The east Hobsonway Dollar General store location originally opened for business on Sept. 16, 2013.
“At this time, we are finalizing our due diligence phase for a new location off Hobsonway in Blythe, California. We currently anticipate construction to begin within the coming weeks,” stated Dollar General Corp. Public Relations’ Angela Petkovic in response to a Times inquiry. “Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
As noted by Petkovic, the new location hopes to employ 6-10 employees – dependent on the individual needs of the store.
“Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.”