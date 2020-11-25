Looking for a memorable photo opportunity to share with friends and family?
Then make sure to visit Blythe’s newly finished landmark at the Joe Wine Recreation Center (127 S. Main St.) – the #WingsOfBlythe.
While the actual recreation center is closed due to ongoing COVID-19 public health and safety policy, the south wall of the facility’s parking lot showcases three winged murals completed by local artist Chuy Ayala with the help of his daughter Marlyn.
As part of the Blythe Chamber of Commerce’s community project’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the area, Ayala volunteered his time over the last year to deliver the works featuring wings for folks – locals and visitors alike – to admire and take photos with.
The interactive bit of local art from the resident artist began in 2019 and culminated on Nov. 11, as local leadership came together for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
“The intention of this mural was to not only display art from our local talent and to provide a start to our town clean up, but to also invite traveler’s off the freeway to stop. The murals are an international hashtag hit on Instagram,” noted Blythe Chamber of Commerce President Kati Cusick.
Additionally, the special hometown work of art came to fruition due to the generous financial sponsors that made the project possible in Palo Verde High School (PVHS) alumnus Jason Suade and his company Bay Area Landscape Construction; the Blythe Chamber of Commerce; the Palo Verde Valley Community Improvement Fund (CIF); and the City of Blythe for the wall’s donation.
“This is the first interactive mural of several planned for our city,” noted Cusick.
Organizers encourage all to use the hashtags #BlytheWings #WingsOfBlythe #AngelWingsOfBlythe when sharing on all social media platforms to spread the word.