NextEra Energy Resources donates $100K to PVC: Grant to provide support for CTE programs, STEM Scholarships

On Aug. 7, Palo Verde College (PVC) announced a $100,000 donation from NextEra Energy Resources toward STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarships and CTE (Career Technical Education) programs.
NextEra Energy is a renewable energy company with area operations across North America, including the Blythe Solar Energy Center, the McCoy Solar Energy Center, and the Genesis Solar Energy Center.
Currently listed area projects in development/construction include “Blythe III” and “Blythe IV.”
“The donation enhances the partnership with Palo Verde College Foundation through support of the mission of providing educational excellence by assisting and encouraging investment in the development and growth of educational opportunities,” stated PVC. “Palo Verde College Students enrolled in a STEM (science, technology, engineering,and math) majors, as well as, the CTE programs including Construction Building Trades, Welding, and Automotive programs, will be eligible for up to $1,000 per semester for two semesters. Students can use the funds to pay enrollment fees, purchase textbooks, supplies, and equipment needed to complete courses.”
Student scholarship applications are currently available online at: paloverde.edu/current-students/scholarships.aspx
“At NextEra Energy Resources, we believe in supporting the communities where our projects call home,” stated NextEra Energy Resources Senior Vice President of Development Matt Handel. “We know first-hand how important STEM education is and we are thrilled to be partnering with Palo Verde College to support local students with their education and future.”
In years’ past, local NextEra Energy leadership has also provided support to the Blythe Emergency Food Pantry, the Palo Verde Valley Community Improvement Fund (CIF), area homeless with blankets, sponsored racing (former Lucas Oil I-10 Speedway), donated to the Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) including Margaret White Elementary and Appleby Elementary, and more.
“NextEra Energy Resources’ donation to Palo Verde College is its second significant donation to the region,” stated PVC. “Earlier this year the company donated $170,000 in COVID-19 relief funding to organizations that support Blythe and Riverside County as a part of its partnership with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Palo Verde College Foundation was also the recipient of $10,000 in COVID-19 funding for the Pirates’ Chest Food Pantry through this venture.”
The PVC Pirates’ Chest Food Pantry is an ongoing program spearheaded by college leadership volunteers which helps address campus food insecurity among the enrolled student populace and their households.
“The funding received from NextEra Energy Resources and other partners helps us to continue to support our Palo Verde College students during their education,” stated PVC Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Slagan. “We are proud to partner with NextEra as we invest in our students’ futures and facilitate their road to success.”
For further information or to learn more about the PVC Foundation, visit the non-profit organization’s website at: paloverde.edu/foundation
“Palo Verde (College) Foundation, a 501(c)3, has given out $80,500 in direct aid to students thus far for 2020. The organization supports students in many ventures in addition to scholarships, including laptops, Student IDs, supplies, and textbooks,” stated PVC. “To learn how you can support Palo Verde College students through the Foundation, contact Palo Verde College Vice President of Administrative Services and Foundation Executive Director, Stephanie Slagan at 760-921-5524 or email stephanie.slagan@paloverde.edu.”