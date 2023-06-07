Nine honored at PVUSD's 29th Annual Retirement Tea Party

Pictured, left to right: Kenneth Fletcher, Kathleen Morgan-Alms, Rosalie Campa, Jennifer Schriner, and Mark Mullion. Not pictured: Victoria Borny, Joann Sabbara, Matthew Sampson and Daryl Pitts.

 Photo provided by PVUSD

Over 168 years' worth of commitment to education were recognized by Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) in May, as leadership lauded dedicated local employees at this year's 29th Annual Retirement Tea Party with friends and colleagues in attendance.

Victoria Borny – 6 years

