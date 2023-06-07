Nine honored at PVUSD's 29th Annual Retirement Tea Party

Over 168 years' worth of commitment to education were recognized by Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) in May, as leadership lauded dedicated local employees at this year's 29th Annual Retirement Tea Party with friends and colleagues in attendance.
Victoria Borny – 6 years
"Before coming to work in PVUSD as an educator, Victoria worked on the Chicago Board of Trade, traveled Europe for a summer with a girlfriend and when she came back to the US she bought into a large Pet Shop in Foster City, California. Vicki renamed the shop Animal Safari, 'a store to explore.' After nine years, Vicki sold her pet shop and moved east where she started her family while getting her license working in Real Estate. Eleven years later, she moved back west to Prescott, Arizona. She started the Village Groomer & Prescott Canine Camp, which was a grooming, boarding and day camp for dogs and cats.
In 2016, Vicki began working for PVUSD. She started out at Appleby working with many amazing students in the SDC classroom. She was then transferred to Palo Verde High School (PVHS) to work as a one-on-one support provider for a student. Anyone who knows this student, knows what a bright spirit he is. He inspired others, peers and adults, to do better and to be better people. It was an honor working with him for the four years of his high school experience. The other great part of working at the high school is getting to be on campus and interacting with all of the students who Vicki had worked with at Appleby. What a joy to be able to see them graduate too.
As Vicki has now moved on to retirement, she will be a snowbird from Blythe and Durango (Colo.). She anticipates traveling in the future crisscrossing the states and beyond, RVing with the Harley, Ranger and her dog. Vicki states it has been a pleasure working with so many wonderful educators."
Rosalie Campa – 27 years
"Rosalie Campa was hired with Riverside Office of Education in January of 1996 working with severely handicapped students. She remained in this position for 17 years. She immensely enjoyed the years she supported this group of students from a young age through adulthood.
In 2013, Riverside Office of Education closed out their program here in Blythe, but Rosalie was fortunate to continue working with the same group of students. (PVUSD) took over the severely handicapped program and Rosalie was a perfect candidate to continue her role of support.
Rosalie has made so many great memories starting from the beginning working with Jon Mandry at the Callison Center to ending her career working with Ms. Arnett. She has had the opportunity to form a special bond with each one of her students as well as their parents. She will miss them tremendously.
Rosalie plans to spend her retirement years taking care of her mom, enjoying time with her grandchildren and in her spare time enjoying the splendor of the Colorado River."
Joann Sabbara – 6 years
"JoAnn Sabbara began working as a substitute in the (PVUSD) in 2016. She was hired the following year as a full time Paraeducator for the Special Day Class (grades 4-8) at Appleby. In 2020, JoAnn was transferred to Palo Verde High School and worked in room 47 (and) 48 special day life skills classrooms. When COVID hit, JoAnn was placed with Ms. Macaya. She supported students receiving special services in their general education classes and within a special day class setting. She finished out her career in this assignment. JoAnn’s plans for retirement are to take some time for herself, hopefully get some traveling in and pursuing her other interests."
Kenneth Fletcher – 26 years
"Kenneth Fletcher has been an educator the past 20-plus years of his life. He previously taught one year at Tulare Union High School teaching Dairy Science and Intro to Ag. Ken began teaching in PVUSD in 1997 at Blythe Middle School. He taught there for seventeen years, teaching 6th, 7th, and 8th grades in Life science, Earth Science, and Physical Science. When the district closed the Middle School, he was transferred to Twin Palms Continuation High School, where he taught Life Science, Earth Science, Directed Studies, and Art. Ken was at TPHS for 4 years, and was then transferred to (PVHS) for the last 5 years. He has taught Ag Biology, Ag Earth Science, Intro to Ag, and Environmental Ag Science. Ken coached Boys Golf for 16 years and Girls Golf for six years, while having several golfers win individual league championships, several team league championships, several team tournaments won, with individuals advancing to CIF playoffs all 16 years. Also, Ken has worked for over 15 different Principals or interim Principals during the past 26 years at PVUSD. When he retires, he already has pheasant hunts lined up in South Dakota and quail hunts in Arizona. Maybe Ken will work on going back to Africa for another hunt. He plans on riding his quads and side by side in Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. When not doing that, Ken will be at the golf course, getting his game back, as one of his goals is to shoot his age. Ken plans to do a little traveling, catch up on some projects, and he will stay busy."
Mark Mullion – 22 years
"In 2001 Mark Mullion was approached to take over the struggling Ag Program at PVHS. After a lot of thought, he decided to go for it and turned in his application. Mark got an interview with the High School Principal, and then waited and waited to hear from RCOE. On a Sunday night he got a call, and was offered the position. Mark asked how long he had to think about it and the person on the line said 'I’ll give you 15 minutes and call you back!' When he called Mark back he said, 'I accept the position.'
'Great, you start tomorrow morning! You need to report to (PVHS) at 6:45( a.m.) to meet with the Principal!'
That day was the start of the most rewarding 22-year career of Mark’s life. Mark walked into the classroom that very first day with less than 20 students in the entire program, (three) of which were his daughters, and he thought, 'What have I gotten myself into!' Mark soon learned that this was not just about teaching agriculture education in the classroom, this was about teaching character, and many times his 'classroom' would be on the farm (oh the lessons we learned on the farm!), or at the fair, or driving students to competitions or conferences, and these experiences were teaching 'character.' Driving up and down interstate 10 or Highway 78 with a load of students in the white ag truck became part of his life. And Mark loved every minute of it! His intent was to share his passion for agriculture with his students, and Mark’s hope was that those students would also become good humans with good character. The ag program grew, and grew, and in 2015 another ag teacher was hired, who happened to be his daughter, Mary Ann, and the ag program grew some more! Soon the ag program outgrew the little farm out by the baseball field and with huge support from the community, a new farm was built, opening the door for many FFA students to have the opportunity of raising an animal project. Kenny Fletcher joined the ag department in 2018, which allowed the ag program to triple the number of students and he has been a tremendous asset to the program ever since.
Mark’s most memorable times have been working with students and their animals on the farm and taking them to conferences. It’s so rewarding when a student comes back and says thank you for what you did for me! Many of his former students have gone on to have careers in agriculture; some of them have even become veterinarians! Mark’s hope is that the farm will be full of students and animals every year and that the future of ag at PVHS will live on for generations to come!
This wise old owl has passed on as much knowledge and wisdom as he can, and now it’s time to pass on the gavel. Thank you all for supporting Mark and this program for the last 22 years. Teaching has never been a 'job' for Mark, it has been a way of life, and he would not have wanted his story to be written any other way. Mark states that 'you all made my time here very special, and now I look forward to watching from the fence to see what great things the next generation will do!'"
Kathleen Morgan-Alms – 6 years
"Today, we gather here to celebrate a remarkable individual who has dedicated her life to shaping the minds of our future generations. It is with great joy that we gather to honor Katie as she embarks on a new chapter of her life – retirement. Katie has been working with (PVUSD) for (seven) years. She was hired on March 4th, 2016, and since then she has worked as a Substitute Instructional Aide, Instructional Aide, and a Health Instructional Paraeducator. Her commitment to education and her genuine love for every child she has worked with has left a mark on the hearts and minds of countless individuals. When we think of a paraeducator, we envision a person who possesses boundless patience, kindness, and compassion. Katie has the ability to understand the unique needs of each student. She has been a guiding light for students who face challenges, providing them with the necessary tools and encouragement to succeed. As we bid farewell to Katie, we wish her a retirement filled with joy, relaxation, and well-deserved rest. May this new chapter in her life be a time of reflection, personal growth, and the pursuit of newfound passions. Thank you for your dedication, your immense contributions, and the immeasurable impact you have had on our school."
Matthew Sampson – 27 years
"Matthew started working for the district in 1996 as a substitute custodian. He was hired on full time within a few short months. Since, he has served as the Pool Custodian for 13 years and Supervisor of Maintenance and Operations for 14 years. Matthew has been responsible for training multiple FMOT staff. With the sound of Reggae music that he plays Matt can always be heard saying good morning to his co-workers. For those of you who know Matthew, he always put the safety of students and staff first. He made sure things were cleaned and sanitized. If he was responsible for a set up or break down of an event he could be counted on to make sure things were as so. He definitely was an asset to the District and he will be greatly missed by all. We here at FMOT have big shoes to fill finding a replacement and will be fortunate to find someone half as committed as Matthew Sampson was to his job. Thank you Matthew for your 27 years of excellence; you will be missed by all. Congratulations on your retirement; FMOT wishes you the best."
Daryl Pitts – 23 years
"Daryl was hired as a substitute custodian in 1998 and was hired as a full time custodian in 1999. He worked as a custodian for 5 years and was moved to a Groundskeeper in 2003 where he worked until his retirement in 2022. Daryl was well respected by his co-workers and always took pride in all the PVUSD sites he was responsible for. I had the privilege of working with him for a year and during that time FMOT never received a complaint from any of his sites for the grounds not being well manicured. Daryl was always very diligent about making sure the campuses were clean and safe for staff and students. Daryl helped out with a lot of the set ups for facility uses around the sites. Thank you, Daryl, for all your commitment and hard work to PVUSD! We congratulate you and wish you many years of health and happiness."
Jennifer Schriner – 25.5 years
"Jennifer Schriner has worked for Palo Verde Unified for 25 and a half years. She started in September 1997 as a Substitute Clerk and moved her way through the following positions: Program Clerk, Accounting Clerk, Senior Bookkeeper, Confidential Secretary, Personnel Technician, Business Assistant, all the way to her current position of Fiscal Services Coordinator. Jennifer has been the face of Risk Management, helping staff and administrators navigate the complex world of Workers’ Compensation and leaves.
We have reached out to Jennifer for help enrolling in health, vision, and dental benefits, and we have received excellent support. We have reached out to Jennifer for help enrolling in disability insurance, and we have received excellent support.
We have reached out to Jennifer for help when navigating the complexities of Workers Compensation, and we have received excellent support. We have depended on Jennifer to provide us with the costs of group insurance adjustments, and we have received excellent support.
We have come to Jennifer to cry on her shoulder when we were experiencing problems or issues in our personal lives, and at these times when we needed the most support, we have undoubtedly received the most excellent support.
Jennifer Schriner is leaving PVUSD after 25 and a half years. She plans to spend time with her family, gardening, painting, and enjoying our beautiful river. Jennifer, please know that you will be greatly missed as we try navigating all the complexities of your role here without you."