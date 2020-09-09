Officials circulate petition for Walmart: ‘Please give Blythe another look’

On Aug. 31, the City of Blythe calendar notified the public of an open petition effort to attract a big box department store – specifically, Walmart – following Mayor Dale Reynolds’ public discussion to pursue the matter.
The catalyst for the petition was presented by Reynolds at the Aug. 11 Blythe City Council meeting, four days following the Aug. 7 deadline for City Council candidates’ November 2020 election nominations.
“As I’ve stated to the city manager – Yes, it’s an election year. I’m running for re-election. But whether I’m elected or not, I told her that this has to continue. This has to be done, and I am here to help. Whether I’m on council, or I’m just Joe Blow Citizen – I’m here to help. And I’ll do whatever I can for the best opportunity for my community. As I’ve said all along, I’m here for my community and nothing else,” stated Reynolds.
As of 1:15 a.m. Sept. 8, the online petition – published by Vice Mayor Eric Egan on Change.org – has 1,013 signatures.
“This petition was created to give local consumers the opportunity to show their support for a Walmart store being developed in the City of Blythe. You can sign the petition by clicking on the link,” states the City of Blythe calendar details, which links to the online petition. “You do not need to be a Blythe resident. We encourage anyone who shops in Blythe and supports our local economy to sign. The Blythe City Council thanks you in advance for your support. This survey is another tool the City will use in attracting a Walmart to Blythe.”
As previously noted by Egan at the Aug. 11 Blythe City Council meeting, a local-based petition to attract Walmart is moot without at least 20,000-25,000 signatures.
“Twenty thousand is the minimum, 25,000 would be our goal,” stated Egan. “If we put in anything less than 20,000 – we’re going to re-affirm their decision to not come here.”
Notably, Egan – also a candidate in the November 2020 election – additionally published a petition for those in opposition to the effort.
“We, the citizens of Blythe, California, who sign this petition, are taking this opportunity to express our opposition of a Walmart store being developed in Blythe,” states the contrasting Change.org petition. “We believe that the ‘The Walmart Effect’ would be more harmful than favorable for the Blythe community.”
The opposing petition has over 60 signatures as of 1:15 a.m. Sept. 8 – though some noted having mistakenly signed the latter meant for the former.
In 2018, Reynolds publicly stated during the January Blythe City Council meeting’s closing reports that he had visited Bentonville, Arkansas, which resulted in a face-to-face dialogue with Walmart representatives.
In a follow-up email, Blythe’s then-newly appointed mayor highlighted points that would benefit the partnership – including the W. Hobsonway location left vacant by Kmart’s 2017 departure.
Admittedly, Reynolds reported on Aug. 11 that nothing further had come from the 2018 visit.
“Since then, as I’ve said, we’ve reached out and we haven’t got a response,” said Reynolds. “I think we need to take a more aggressive approach by doing this. People from all over – this whole area, I think we need to, again, be more aggressive.”
As noted in the staff report, a previous suit challenging Walmart’s local CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) document was filed in the early 2000s – rumored to have included some small businesses in town as plaintiffs – which was followed by a recession that curtailed the stores’ eventual development, despite a settlement.
Concerns over Reynolds’ petition effort and any renewed interest being followed by another lawsuit were underlined during public comment.
“Can’t hurt, right?” noted Councilmember Joe Halby of the petition. “I’m on the record, too – since people want to say that stores like Halby’s don’t want to see Walmart. That’s not true. Bring ‘em on. We want Walmart. We never didn’t want them. There might have been some other business owners, but I’ll tell you – it wasn’t the Halby family. Walmart is very welcome (here); we have no problem with that. There, that’ll quash that rumor.”
The Times reached out to Walmart’s available media contact but did not receive a response for this story.