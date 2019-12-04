One fatality has been confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department related to the Nov. 25 aircraft emergency reported west of Blythe south of Interstate 10.
To date, the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau has not yet publicly identified the deceased, pending positive identification.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident information log, a witness is noted to have seen a plane lose altitude and explode after hitting the ground.
Noted at approximately 5:48 p.m., the reported witness did not see “any explosions in the sky prior” to impact.
“On (Nov. 25), just before 6 (p.m.), deputies from the Colorado River Sheriff’s Station responded to the desert area of Corn Springs Road and ½-mile south of the I-10 freeway to the report of a plane crash,” stated Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer (PIO) Deputy Robyn Flores. “Deputies arrived to the area and initially were unable to locate a downed aircraft due to the darkness, terrain and remote area. RSO’s helicopter responded and ultimately located a downed aircraft and directed ground personnel to the scene. At the scene, deputies confirmed one fatality.”
According to the National Weather Service’s weather conditions for the area Blythe Airport location (Latitude/Longitude: 33.61917/-114.71694), visibility at 4:23 p.m. was recorded at 6.00 miles (haze); 7.00 miles at 4:52 p.m.; and 9.00 miles at 5:52 p.m.
Winds for the respective times also ranged from 15 miles per hour (mph), with gust up to 24 mph; 25 mph, with gust up to 35 mph; and 22 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
“The cause and origin of the plane’s destination are still under investigation,” noted Flores.