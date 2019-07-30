Since 2007, the Riverside County Board of Education and the Riverside County Department of Veterans’ Services have awarded 354 veterans, with honorary high school diplomas.
With the state program, “Operation Recognition” established and memorialized by the County of Riverside, veterans who served during World War II, The Korean War and Vietnam now have the opportunity to gain back a snippet of their youth — receiving an award they never thought was possible since making it back stateside.
Given their honorable sacrifice imparted to their country during a time of war, some men and women lost the once in a lifetime opportunity to walk alongside his or her classmates, crossing their high school stage and presented a diploma.
The reality faced by many veterans proved, that once his or her education was interrupted with orders to join the armed forces, the attempt to go back to high school seemed farfetched — especially for comrades who never made it back home.
For that reason, the Operation Recognition Program was formed — as a way to give back to the hundreds of thousands of veterans who chose service over education, and made such a huge sacrifice with dignity.
Therefore, all individuals from the United States’ Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy, who did not receive his or her high school diploma because of their commitment to the war effort during 1941-1946, 1950-1955 and 1964-1975, are welcome to apply for a diploma through the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE).
In addition, individuals who were interned in a Japanese-American relocation camp are also encouraged to apply.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, a special ceremony will be held at the Moreno Valley Conference Center, at 2 p.m., to recognize eligible veterans and Japanese-Americans with a conferring of diplomas.
For all interested veterans/family members of posthumous veterans planning to apply through RCOE, it is important to note, “Individuals must currently reside in Riverside County to be recognized at the ceremony.”
Likewise, completed application forms and supporting documentation must be received by staff, no later than 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15.
There is no charge to apply or participate.
All forms are available online at www.rcoe.us/operationrecognition, or applications can be requested by telephone.
Interested parties can also contact Tracie Case for more information, at (951) 826-6570.
According to the California Education Code Section 51440, eligible veterans shall receive retroactive high school diplomas, even conferred posthumously.
In addition, Section 51430, “authorizes the granting of diplomas to Japanese-American citizens whose internment by federal order in World War II prevented them from graduating.”