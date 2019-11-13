Palo Verde Valley CWA presents 2019 Fall Ag Days: Hometown staple youth event set for Nov. 14-15

The Palo Verde Valley chapter of the California Women for Agriculture (CWA) is proud to announce the return of the organization’s youth Fall Ag Days event. The free event, which is open to the public, will be held over two days – on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 8:30 to 2:00 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 to noon – at the Palo Verde High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) School Farm, located at 667 N. Lovekin.
The 10th Annual Fall Ag Day special event will serve as an opportunity for local kids to enjoy, learn, and understand what goes into the Palo Verde Valley’s vital farming industry.
Pre-school to third grade level students will have the opportunity to enjoy free activities, to include:
• Welcome Ag Station
• Planting Station
• Dairy Council with Petting Zoo
• Tractor Show
• Milk Cow Display
• Garden Maze
• Photo Opportunity
• Honey Bees Station
• Farmers Market
• Water Station and more.
“Allow at least two hours for your FREE class field trip. (One and a half) hours at the Palo Verde Valley High School FFA School Farm,” stated the Palo Verde Valley chapter of the CWA. “Restrooms (and) sanitation station will be available along with shade, including water to drink. Classes may bring their lunch for a picnic. Students are welcome to wear their school shirt. Name tags on all students is recommended.”
The CWA leadership have been long-standing supporters and patrons of local agricultural education of the town’s youth.
In the month of October, the group donated $1,000 to the Colorado River Fairgrounds’ Friends of the Fair and also supported Felix J. Appleby Elementary School’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) organization for planting season with seeds and harvest information in their continued mission of community patronage.
Additionally, earlier this year in April, the Palo Verde Valley CWA members also donated materials and supplies to the Palo Verde College (PVC) Child Development Center to build a new school garden – and hosted this year’s Farmer’s Ball.
For any further information, inquiries or questions on the 10th Annual Ag Days event, call Palo Verde Valley CWA’s Caron Almquist at (760) 217-0756.