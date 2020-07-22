On July 17, 35-year-old Blythe local Fausto Loureiro Jr. plead not guilty to alleged felony violations of Penal Code (PC) section 29800(a)(1), convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or in possession of a firearm; PC section 30305(a), prohibited possession of firearm ammunition; and Health & Safety Code (HS) section 11370.1, possession of controlled substance while armed.
Additionally, Loureiro Jr. plead not guilty to alleged misdemeanor violations of HS section M11377(a), possession of controlled substances, and HS section 11364(a), possession of drug paraphernalia.
“On Tuesday, July 14th, about 1500 hours, deputies from the Palo Verde Valley Rural Crime Team were conducting proactive enforcement throughout the valley,” stated the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Colorado River Station on social media. “During a motorcycle stop of Fausto Loureiro (35 of Blythe), deputies located a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and several methamphetamine glass pipes. Loureiro also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and was discovered to be a convicted felon.”
Riverside County jail information notes Loureiro Jr.’s arrest time as 2:32 p.m. on July 14, with the location listed as the corner of Chanslorway and Carlton.
At Loureiro Jr.’s July 17 in-custody felony arraignment, bail was ordered in the amount of $25,000, with a felony settlement conference scheduled for the morning of July 21 and preliminary hearing set for July 30.
“The Palo Verde Valley Rural Crime Team is locally dedicated to serve our farming and rural communities and will fully enforce the law to protect our citizens,” stated the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department – Colorado River Station. “Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact Deputy White or Deputy Hedge at the Colorado River Station by calling (760) 921-7900.”