Palo Verde Valley's 2021 Bluegrass Festival canceled

On Jan. 4, Colorado River Fairgrounds’ Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Hasler confirmed to the Times the cancellation of the Palo Verde Valley’s 2021 Bluegrass Festival.
This year’s three-day iteration was originally scheduled for Jan. 15-17.
“Yes(,) the Bluegrass (Festival) has been canceled for 2021 due to the restrictions for (COVID-19) set by the State (of California) and (Riverside) County for large gatherings(.)We hope to see everybody for 2022! Thank you,” stated Hasler to the Times.
The move follows Hasler’s previous public hopes – voiced to the Blythe City Council on Oct. 13 – to move forward with the music festival:
“As of right now, we’re planning for the Bluegrass (Festival) to be exactly how it was before; moving forward in that direction. The state is supposed to be giving me some direction about what we can do at the fairgrounds in the near future. But, as of right now – as Troy said – we’re planning just like we do every year for the Bluegrass and also for the fair, both.”
The decision to nix the event also follows the fall’s spike in COVID positive case counts and hospitalizations across the state of California, along with according public health and safety policies.