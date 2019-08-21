Public Works director resigns: City to hire temp replacement from MuniTemps group

Roughly 48 days after Blythe’s Fire Marshall retired — which led to the city contracting Willdan Financial Services for building inspection, plan review, and code enforcement services — Public Works Director Armando Baldizzone’s resignation was announced at the Blythe City Council’s regular meeting Aug. 13.
“As you know, this is Armando’s last week as Public Works Director for the city of Blythe. I’d like to thank him for his services over the past five years, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors as the public works director of Yucca Valley,” stated Blythe Interim City Manager Mallory Crecelius. “Thank you, Armando.”
Baldizzone — who helmed the Blythe Public Works Department as director since his arrival in September of 2013 — also provided wrap-around city engineering expertise, planning know-how and a comprehensive approach in dealings with respective county and regional agencies on infrastructure projects.
“Thanks for all the work you’ve done, Armando. When you entered the city of Blythe, you hit the ground running. It’s been one project after another that you’ve gone through and taken care of. And we appreciate everything you’ve done for the city. We wish you well in your next endeavors,” said Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds, echoing the thanks from the attending council members as well.
Baldizzone, whose official last day in Blythe was Aug. 15, took a moment to offer thanks to the city:
“I would like to thank the council for the opportunity to work for the city of Blythe. And I would like to thank you for the support and the guidance that you provided the management team and public works to get things done in the city. Thank you very much.”
As part of the evening’s consent calendar items, a municipal staffing agreement with Government Staffing Services, Inc. DBA: MuniTemps was approved to be ratified for interim public works director services, at a rate of $125 per hour.
“Due to the number of projects currently in the pipeline and in different stages of development, staff thought it was imperative to hire an Interim Public Works Director/City Engineer while a permanent replacement for Armando may be recruited,” noted the staff report’s background. “Using available funding from the budgeted position of Public Works Director, the City is able to hire an Interim Public Works Director from MuniTemps to work for the City four days per week until a permanent replacement may be recruited and hired. The recruitment has started, and an ad will run in the September issue of Western Cities Magazine. It is anticipated this contract will be in place for three months.”