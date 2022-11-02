PV golf squad three-peat as IVL champs! Dagnino earns individual title, Johnson earns 1st Team All-League

A historic run atop of Imperial Valley League’s (IVL) golf standings continued for Palo Verde High School (PVHS) this year, as the Jackets’ girls varsity golf team earned a third straight title to close out the 2022-2023 season in October.
The Jackets went an overall 11-1 this season, with PV senior Baylee Johnson earning 1st Team All-League distinctions and Charlotte Dagnino, Brooke Martinez and Mia Peterson earning 2nd Team All-League honors as well.
A multi-sport varsity standout and junior student-athlete, Dagnino also earned the individual IVL Championship title on Oct. 18.
“Given our success in the last two seasons, we knew we were capable of good things this year,” stated PV Golf Head Coach Troy Peterson. “We set goals and expectations and the girls took care of business on their end.”
The lone loss for the Jackets came in the season’s first match-up against the El Centro, Calif.,-based Central Union Spartans, which saw a 274-274 tie before PV lost in a tie breaker.
“It was a very tough way to start the league matches. All of us probably let some doubt creep in, thinking that we wouldn’t be at the level we had been in previous years, but the girls brushed off that loss and won the next 11 in a row,” noted Peterson.
Team leaders Johnson and Dagnino finished the regular season as the second and seventh ranked golfers, respectively, in the IVL.
“I had the opportunity to coach both Baylee and Charlie (Charlotte) last year with both golf and with the girl’s basketball team that won the CIF Championship,” shared Peterson. “I knew I could put them in the first group and they would not get overwhelmed by the pressure of the situation.”
The PV golf team was ripe with talent again this season, including 8th-ranked Peterson, 9th-ranked Martinez, 15th-ranked sophomore Kallie Bradstreet, and 16th-ranked sophomore Katelyn Bush.
“We are so well-rounded as a team, it seemed like any of the girls could have the low round of the day for us,” noted Peterson. “With that kind of balance it makes us a very tough team to beat.”
On Oct. 18, the IVL Individual Championship took place at the Mesa Del Sol golf course in Yuma, Ariz., where PV had four competitors among 12 – Dagnino, Johnson, Martinez, and Peterson – vying for the top spot.
Ultimately, the day’s nine-hole play came down to the wire between Laura Rojas of Vincent Memorial and Dagnino.
Dagnino, who played in the second group, was leading the board with a score of 45 with one group still to play – the group Rojas was in.
Rojas had trouble with the last hole which resulted in a 46 finish – one behind Dagnino’s one-shot 45 victory.
“That is a very tough finishing hole at Mesa Del Sol. Rojas is an excellent golfer who is going to be tough next year. That hole just got the best of her that day,” Peterson said. “It was a great day to cap off a great season for us. We had the team championship, the individual championship, one first team member, three second team members and coach of the year.”
Johnson finished tied for third that same day, with Martinez tying for fifth in the standings.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without the help of those around the team. John Bush, Mike Wallace, Richard Soto, Kandra Garnica and all of the employees of the (Blythe Municipal) Golf Course, including the ownership team,” shared Peterson in thanking all those who supported the squad this season.
IVL Regular 2022-2023 Season’s Team Standings
- Palo Verde High School – 11-1
- Central Union – 10-2
- Imperial – 8-4
- Southwest – 5-7
- Vincent Memorial – 5-7
- Brawley – 3-9
- Holtville – 0-12
IVL Individual 2022-2023 Championship
1. Charlotte Dagnino – Palo Verde High School
2. Laura Rojas – Vincent Memorial
T-3. Baylee Johnson – Palo Verde High School
T-3. Caitlynn Pedersen – Brawley
T-5. Brooke Martinez – Palo Verde High School
T-5. Annika Mitosinka – Southwest
Following last season’s individual IVL Championship win by Hadley Phipps, Dagnino becomes only the fourth Jackets girls’ golf student-athlete to win the title.
Q: What was it like for you to win the Imperial Valley League title?
Dagnino: “Unexpected – is the best way that I could describe it because I went in second team; I was number seventh ranked. And I had teammates on my own team that were better than me. So I was not expecting it, at all. Nothing that I would have ever imagined.”
Q: What would you credit that win to? Was it just your focus that day or...?
Dagnino: “Honestly, I think I just relaxed. I went in not wanting to win; I went in wanting to have fun. Wanting to just do my best. There wasn’t a lot of pressure, I feel like. And I think that helped a lot.”
Q: What would you say about your team? You all were successful, as a collective unit as well.
Dagnino: “Yea, we were very deep. We had – everyone could have shot in the 40s, any day they wanted. All six of us could have; we were just that talented, we were that deep. All six of us had enough talent, enough drive I would say. Because everyone worked on it; everyone went up to the golf course and practiced every single day, so. I think we all just – we all enjoy the sport, we all wanted to get better, and we all wanted to challenge ourselves. That’s what made us better.”
Q: What would you say was the toughest part of the season, and the best part of the season?
Dagnino: “The toughest part – I would probably say the beginning because we were a fresh team. We all kind of had to come together as a group, because we’re all very new and very young. Once we got the hang of it, the best part was definitely going on a – like, a 7-0 run in league. That was probably the best part, going on that run. Because no one could stop us, no one could beat us. And that’s how we got to our league championship again – third time in a row.”
Q: That’s awesome. Are you looking forward to next year?
Dagnino: “Oh yea, of course. I plan to try and go back to back – to back, to back – for league.”