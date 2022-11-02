PV golf squad three-peat as IVL champs! Dagnino earns individual title, Johnson earns 1st Team All-League

A historic run atop of Imperial Valley League’s (IVL) golf standings continued for Palo Verde High School (PVHS) this year, as the Jackets’ girls varsity golf team earned a third straight title to close out the 2022-2023 season in October. Pictured (back row, left to right): Baylee Johnson, Kaprese Vaca, Bridget Minor, Charlotte (Charlie) Dagnino, Mia Peterson, and Kylie Herron, with PV golf head coach Troy Peterson. Pictured (front, left to right): Kallie Bradstreet, Brooke Martinez, and Destiney Wilson. Not Pictured: Katelyn Bush and Nicole Heveron.

 Photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times

The Jackets went an overall 11-1 this season, with PV senior Baylee Johnson earning 1st Team All-League distinctions and Charlotte Dagnino, Brooke Martinez and Mia Peterson earning 2nd Team All-League honors as well.

