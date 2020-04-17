PVC adjust amid COVID-19, install drop boxes for students: College partners with local Albertsons, Smart & Final

"We appreciate the continued support of our community as we all go through these uncharted waters together. These are unprecedented times, and there is no roadmap on what to do," stated Palo Verde College (PVC). "But we at Palo Verde College remain committed to our students and to our community, and we take each action while keeping in mind the unique privilege our community has given to us to serve, and the responsibility such privilege demands." (Archived file photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times)