PVC adjust amid COVID-19, install drop boxes for students: College partners with local Albertsons, Smart & Final

With Palo Verde College's (PVC) announced campus closure now running through June 19 – in accordance with ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) public health and safety mandates – leadership have strategized and adjusted toward ensuring that students continue their higher education journey.
On April 15, PVC announced drop box installations for students at the entrances of the local Albertsons and Smart & Final grocery stores.
"If you go grocery shopping in Blythe, you will see some new features installed at the entrances to both Smart and Final and Albertsons. In order to better serve students during the mandatory shutdown of all public schools and colleges in Riverside County, the college has installed secure drop boxes at the entrances to both Smart and Final and Albertsons. Since the college campus is closed to students and the public by order of Riverside County, these new drop boxes will provide students a convenient way to deliver their assignments without having to go to the college campus," stated PVC.
Albertsons General Manager Mel Culp stated:
“We, at Albertsons, love our community and want to be good neighbors. We love Palo Verde College and we are honored to be able to help in any way that we can. Blythe Strong!”
Smart & Final General Manager Ashby Anderson also offered:
“It’s the least we can do. We’re all in this together, and we hope it helps students maintain some sense of normalcy in their lives in these difficult and changing times.”
Additionally, as previously reported in March and April, the PVC Pirates' Chest food program has also been continuing to provide free groceries to enrolled students at the Blythe Emergency Food Pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although the college campus is closed to students and the public, the college has continued to serve 100% of its enrolled students by converting nearly all face-to-face classes to some form of remote instruction, such as, online, correspondence, or Zoom. While all currently enrolled students were advised and counseled regarding these changes by their individual faculty members, it is now time to begin informing the public and prospective students what to expect in the days and months ahead," stated PVC. "To that end, the college will be placing numerous ads in the newspaper, on billboards, on the radio, and on social media, to inform future students and the public of upcoming events and opportunities."
Due to policy mandates and guidelines, K-12 and college campus' statewide have been discussing, adjusting and developing curriculums to keep students engaged.
"The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus ('COVID-19') and the subsequent orders coming out of federal, state, and local governments have certainly impacted how we serve our students and the public. Out of an abundance of caution, the college has transitioned as many of its faculty and staff to 'work at home' arrangements and has reduced college operating hours for those who are not able to work at home, such as, our maintenance and operations people, as well as, a skeleton crew of support staff who are needed to keep our educational services going," stated PVC. "Additionally, since the county has notified us that the current closure will extend through June 19, 2020, and likely beyond, we have postponed our 2020 graduation to a later date, which will be determined when we have more information about when the mandatory closure will be lifted. Although some colleges and universities are planning to have 'virtual' graduations where they will livestream photos of their graduates while calling their names, we believe our graduates have earned the full experience of a live graduation, and that is what we intend to give them as soon as we can do that."
Students with any further questions regarding the drop boxes are encouraged to contact respective instructors.
"We appreciate the continued support of our community as we all go through these uncharted waters together. These are unprecedented times, and there is no roadmap on what to do," stated PVC. "But we at Palo Verde College remain committed to our students and to our community, and we take each action while keeping in mind the unique privilege our community has given to us to serve, and the responsibility such privilege demands."