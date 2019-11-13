PVC Choir, renowned harpist to headline fall concert: College to feature Heidi Fleischbein Dec. 4

The Palo Verde College (PVC) Choir has announced a special featured guest to headline a fall concert on Dec. 4, 7 p.m., at the campus Francis "Ted" Arneson Fine & Performing Arts Theater.
“It’s a special treat to have Heidi (Fleischbein) play on this concert," stated PVC Choir Director Juliette Singler. "I’ve known Heidi since she was a little girl and it’s been a pleasure to watch her blossom as a first rate musician. Many people think you have to be rich to study harp or violin, but I want the children of Blythe to know that Heidi was from a family of very modest means who loved music and found a way for her to excel as a musician. All you need to excel at music is a dream, a good teacher, and a willingness to practice.”
The evening concert's $5 tickets may be purchased through PVC Choir members or at the door.
"The Palo Verde College Choir is excited about their upcoming concert for a number of reasons," stated the PVC Choir. "First, it will feature a guest harpist, Heidi Fleischbein, accompanying them on a beloved choral masterwork (of) Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols. Heidi resides in San Diego and is a recent graduate of Concordia University in Irvine (California) where she was concert master of the Concordia Orchestra. Heidi plays a number of instruments and will be playing harp as well as violin on this concert."
Britten's featured work, originally written over 76 years ago in 1942, will consist of eleven movements. Text from Gerald Bullett's 1933 "The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems" will also be integrated.
"The text is principally in Middle English, with some Latin and Early Modern English. It’s a wonderful celebration of Christmas. Originally conceived as a series of unrelated songs, it was later unified into one piece with the framing processional and recessional chant in unison based on the Gregorian antiphon 'Hodie Christus natus est' heard at the beginning and the end," stated the PVC Choir. "A harp solo based on the chant, along with a few other motifs from 'Wolcum Yole' also serves to unify the composition."
A new ensemble added to the PVC Choir ranks will also be featured – the Bell-íssima Bell Choir.
"A few years ago, Blythe’s community bell choir folded and those same bells have been loaned to the college in order to start this ensemble. The group hopes to mentor young bell players in the area starting with a group of players from the college’s Early Childhood Development program," stated the PVC Choir. "Speaking of mentoring young musicians, the college choir continues to mentor the Palo Verde Youth Choir, now in its second season. They will be singing some favorites which teach about the many ways people celebrate the holidays."
Additionally, PVC notes, the movements "This Little Babe" and "Deo Gracias" will see the choir reflecting "harp-like effects by alternating the melody between voices."
"They will be assisted by the Still Kickin’ Band on the song Run, Rudolph, Run by Chuck Berry," stated the PVC Choir. "Still Kickin’ will play several of their own favorite songs before the youth choir takes the stage."
In the fall of 2018, the PVC Choir also hosted a Holiday Festival of Music for the community featuring seasonal favorites, the Palo Verde Children's Choir debut, and marquee guests.