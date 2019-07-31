With the local Blythe and greater Palo Verde Valley community eagerly anticipating the return of competitive collegiate basketball, the Palo Verde College (PVC) Pirates teams and leadership are also readying for the upcoming season.
In conjunction with the PVC Foundation, the PVC Athletics department will be hosting their 1st Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Blythe Golf Course (3480 Quail Run Rd.).
Deadline for registration is set for Aug. 26, at $75 per golfer (to include cart and lunch). The four-member scramble (handicaps included) will be played over 18 holes, with prizes for the categories of closest to the pin and long drive.
“Through my experience with sports, I’ve seen that golf tournaments have been successful in the past with our own local high school. And we’ve been to a few college tournaments out of town, that we’ve supported, and I’ve seen how successful they were. So I figured we could do it here, and hopefully it’ll be a successful event for the college,” noted PVC Pirates men’s basketball head coach and Interim Athletic Director Ryan Copple. “The proceeds (raised) will be going towards helping (the Pirates basketball teams) throughout the year when staying at hotels out of town. Extra things for the athletes, like some of the equipment we need that can help us out when we go on trips. Eventually buying some good equipment here for the college athletes when they come and play. We need some better equipment that the school can’t fund at the moment.”
The PVC Pirates Golf Tournament is also open to sponsors, rates include: $500, $1,500, and $2,500.
Sponsorships are noted to be tax deductible and come with PVC Foundation donor benefits.
In as much as the status of the PVC Pirates basketball teams, Copple noted current players are getting settled in to town with their teammates.
“Everything’s going good. The numbers are up, our guys’ team is practically filled — we’re at 15 right now. The girls, we’re still looking for a few more but we’ve got them situated,” said Copple. “Aug. 12, school starts — they’ll start their basketball class. Oct. 1 is our first official practice, and then we’ll be ready for November.”
For any questions or info inquiries, PVC Athletics may be reached at (760) 899-1003; or to register online, visit: paloverde.edu/athletics/