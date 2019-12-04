PVC presents 7th Annual Christmas Movie: Dr. Suess' The Grinch!

Palo Verde College’s (PVC) Francis “Ted” Arneson Fine & Performing Arts Theatre (One College Dr.) will be hosting the special 7th Annual Christmas Movie holiday event for families and neighbors to enjoy on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m.
Presented by PVC, TransCanada and the Palo Verde Valley Times, the holiday movie provides a hometown tradition to entertain parents and kids during the winter season.
In years’ past, attendees have enjoyed viewings of The Polar Express (in 2018, 2013), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2014), Arthur Christmas (2015), Elf (2016), and A Christmas Carol (2017).
This year, the featured attraction will be Dr. Suess’ The Grinch – A 2018 computer animated film starring the voices of Rashida Jones, Benedict Cumberbatch, Angela Lansbury, Kenan Thompson, and narrated by Pharrell Williams.
“The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit,” notes the films official website synopsis. “Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.”
The family-friendly showcase originally began in 2013 as part of a grant.
Notably, in 2017, TransCanada presented a $5,000 donated check to PVC – securing the area’s annual movie tradition for five years.
Tickets are $1 and admit one person – seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased at the PVC Business Office (One College Dr.), or at the Palo Verde Valley Times (400 W. Hobsonway).