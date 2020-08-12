PVHS 2020 Homecoming game postponed: 'Tentatively expected to be played in early 2021'

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Palo Verde High School (PVHS) Yellow Jackets football game has been postponed.
“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, Palo Verde High School (PVHS) 2020-21 sports seasons have been delayed. As a result, our Homecoming football game has been postponed and is tentatively expected to be played in early 2021. CIF-San Diego Section leaders are in the process of developing a Master Sports Calendar for all sports seasons,” stated the PVHS Stinger newspaper’s social media page on Aug. 8. “With the release of the calendar, PV Athletics and ASB Leadership hope to announce a new date to celebrate the long-standing Homecoming tradition in the Blythe community. An announcement is expected by the end of August. Announcements and ALL dates released by the CIF-SDS and PVHS for season planning remain TENTATIVE and contingent on the California State Health Department and Riverside County guidelines for a safe and healthy way for students to resume sports participation and competition in high school athletics.”
As previously iterated by Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD), the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has pushed most high school 2020-2021 fall sports to the upcoming winter and spring months.
On Aug. 3, Riverside County highlighted certain criteria allowing for certain youth sports and physical education to resume with “limited participation.”
In-line with the California Department of Public Health’s Aug. 3 interim guidance, youth sports can now occur only when the following can be met:
(1) Physical distancing of at least six (6) feet between participants.
(2) Stable cohort, such as a class or team when the participants remain the same, that limits the risk of transmission.
“Sports that cannot be played with enough distancing and cohorting are not permitted. Competitions, including games and tournaments, are not allowed,” stated Riverside County. “For sports that cannot be played with sufficient distancing or cohorting, only physical conditioning and training is permitted and only where physical distancing can be maintained. Conditioning and training should focus on individual skill building (e.g., running drills and body weight resistance training).”
Additionally, Riverside County Counsel Gregory P. Priam’s signed advisory letter also noted:
“As a result of the July 13, 202(0, o)rder closing the indoor operation of gyms and fitness centers in the County of Riverside, please be advised that any and all youth sports and physical education programs within the County must take place outdoors until otherwise advised by the State Health Officer.”
As of Aug. 10, per Riverside University Health System (RUHS) – Public Health’s publicly available mapped statistics, COVID-19 cases for the City of Blythe total 306 confirmed positives with 4 deaths.
The Aug. 10 residence zip code summary for 92225 reports a total of 364 confirmed COVID-19 positives.
City-specific area recovery numbers are not publicly provided by RUHS.
“Because of a statewide delay with data collection, the figures displayed for ‘Confirmed’ COVID-19 cases, case rates, positivity rates, doubling time, and number of tests do not accurately reflect the current situation,” states RUHS online COVID-19 data portal.
The delay is being attributed to a technical issue with the California Department of Public Health’s electronic disease reporting system (California Reportable Disease Information Exchange [CalREDIE]).
“Electronic laboratory reporting is not being submitted to CalREDIE’s system in a real-time manner. Riverside County’s positive cases in recent days may appear that the numbers are holding steady or flattening, but that’s simply not true, said Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari,” stated Riverside County on Aug. 3. “The California Department of Public Health informed public health departments of the delay in an e-mail on Friday (Aug. 1). Today, the CDPH informed local agencies that it is committed to resolving the issue as quickly as possible and has ‘urgently escalated this issue to leadership.’”