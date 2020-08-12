PVHS 2020 Homecoming game postponed: 'Tentatively expected to be played in early 2021'

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus, Palo Verde High School (PVHS) 2020-21 sports seasons have been delayed. As a result, our Homecoming football game has been postponed and is tentatively expected to be played in early 2021. CIF-San Diego Section leaders are in the process of developing a Master Sports Calendar for all sports seasons,” stated the PVHS Stinger newspaper’s social media page on Aug. 8. (Archived file photo by Uriel Avendano/Palo Verde Valley Times)