PVUSD announces listings for free lunch/breakfast program

The 2019-2020 school year is a few days away, with Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) readying to welcome students back Monday morning, Aug. 12.
In conjunction with the start of the academic year, PVUSD announced four schools will serve students free lunch and breakfast this year.
“Palo Verde Unified School District today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
• Felix J. Appleby Elementary School
• Margaret White Elementary School
• Ruth Brown Elementary School
• Twin Palms High School
Follow-up information announcing the income requirements for free meals at Palo Verde High School (PVHS) is forthcoming, expected to be released sometime later this week.
The effort follows this summer’s federally funded and state-administered cooperative agreement program, which saw PVUSD provide free lunch and breakfast to local kids four days a week, from June 17 through July 31.
“Last year we served 2,176 lunches and 908 breakfasts, during our 30 days of summer. Children attending the Rec Center will also be provided free lunch through this program,” stated PVUSD Nutrition Services Supervisor Ryan Comerford in announcing this year’s summer program in June.
Though this year’s 2019 summer count is still being tallied, PVUSD would like to get the word out on the free breakfast and lunch program at the noted four schools.
For any further inquiries and/or additional information, PVUSD Nutrition Services Department may be contacted at (760) 922-4184 (Ext. 1222); or drop-by the PVUSD Administration Building at 295 N. First St.