Greetings Students, Families, and Community:
The purpose of this correspondence is to communicate the food delivery schedule that will remain in place for PVUSD's Nutrition Program. The changes are necessary in order to mitigate the health risks to our employees, students, and community. We are reasonably confident that the attached schedules will remain in place for the duration of the summer. Please review the two attachments and look for your stop. Some of the stop times moved to 9:15 AM - 11:15 AM.
Beginning, May 18, 2020 Ruth Brown will be the only remaining site to serve hot lunches. This occurs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, daily.
If you receive food along one of our bus stops, please continue to look out and listen for a PVUSD van from 9:15 AM - 1:30 PM. The van will honk the horn to let you know that they are outside. If your home is in our bus zone and you would like to receive food, please contact PVUSD at (760) 922-1326. A representative will add your stop to our route list. Please be patient with us as we work through the schedule adjustments. If you were unable to receive food along your scheduled bus stop, please call (760) 922-1326 to report your concerns and we will do our absolute best to correct every issue.
Thank you for your continued support.