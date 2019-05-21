PVUSD seeks members for Measure E bond oversight committee

Palo Verde Unified School District (PVUSD) is looking for community members who share the commitment to promote and enhance the educational and environmental responsibilities of our schools as we establish a bond oversight committee (BOC).
This committee will consist of a five- to seven-member body who will meet on an as needed basis.
All meetings will provide support, feedback and review of the expenditures from the Measure E Bond, which was passed by members of the community during the November 2018 general election.
Proceeds from the bond will be used to make health and security updates at the district sites and to modernize/ renovate classrooms, restrooms and other school facilities.
Due to the growing needs of the district, PVUSD would like to begin not only addressing the concerns vocalized by the community but also repairing and updating.
Therefore, the school district is in need active and interested citizens to apply.
Through the formation of this new committee, the district is devoted to maintaining transparency within the community and openly accept dedicated volunteers to review and ensure that all funds for construction and rehabilitation is permissible and carried out in compliance by PVUSD.
For those who are interested, stop by the district office, 295 N. 1st. St., between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to pick up an application and return it to Janenne McBride.
For all inquiries about joining the BOC, contact McBride at (760) 922-4164 ext. 1236 or via email at: jmcbride@pvusd.us.
The deadline for all applications is set for Friday, May 31 at 4:30 p.m.