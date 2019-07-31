The Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) is keeping busy this summer, serving as one of Blythe’s two public cooling centers and maintaining the city’s transportation operations for residents — as well as eyeing the completion of some significant construction projects.
Notably, one of the upcoming services locals can look forward to is the transit authority’s “Students Free Ride” program, which will provide K-12 students free commutes around PVVTA’s local area jurisdiction.
“PVVTA will host a Project Kick-off Meeting (on) Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at 415 N. Main Street,” stated PVVTA. “This meeting will provide the community with specific information regarding the PVVTA Student Free Ride Program which will start on Monday Aug. 12, 2019.”
The program was funded through a submitted and accepted CalTrans (California Department of Transportation) Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) grant.
The awarded CalTrans LCTOP funds total $50,011. The awarded monies will provide school age youth (5-18 year olds) free rides on PVVTA buses until the funds are depleted.
The program was previously noted by PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli as the transit authority’s highlight of the year.
This program will provide K-12 students free access to all local routes under PVVTA’s jurisdiction — including the Palo Verde College (PVC) Gold Route — but exclude express routes (e.g. Blythe Wellness Express [BWE] to the greater Coachella Valley, the Red Route to the prisons, et al.).
“Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this meeting for further details or if they have any questions regarding this program. If you need a transportation to the meeting, please call (760) 922-1140 to set up a ride,” stated PVVTA,
Taking the $1.75 regular farebox price point, divided by the $50,011 in awarded CalTrans LCTOP funds for the program, PVVTA will be able to provide approximately 28,577 free — at no charge — local route rides to Blythe’s K-12 students.
The “Student Free Ride” program is following PVVTA’s recent collaboration between Riverside County’s Office on Aging and the Independent Living Partnership nonprofit organization to provide free BWE rides for local Blythe seniors as well.
Beginning over a single phone call earlier this year with Independent Living Partnership’s CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Richard Smith, PVVTA was able to secure $4,200 in funding towards the BWE free-rides senior program — a currently available public transportation service for seniors to hitch a BWE ride over to Coachella Valley and other regional destinations.
“I want every senior in this group to take advantage of this great funding opportunity,” stated Colangeli after a PVVTA team visit to seniors at the Blythe Community Center on July 1. “The steps are really simple: call Helplink at (800) 510-2020 to get your free ride, then call us at (760) 922-1140 and we’ll setup your trip, all for free.”
Additionally, PVVTA is seeing their operations headquarters maintenance shop shade structure take shape this week, as Ehrenberg, Arizona,-based AZCA Drilling and Pump Inc. moves forward with the $75,540.70 project.
Funding for construction of the project would include $71,268 from California State of Good Repair (SGB) grants, with an additional $772.70 agency’s set building and facility budget. The additional $3,500 would come from leftover money from other capital projects that are closing out.
The expected completion date for the project is Aug. 15.