PVVTA resumes service to area CDCR prisons

In accordance with ongoing COVID-19 public health and safety policy guidelines, the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency (PVVTA) resumed service to the area California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) prisons on Sept. 8.
“On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, the Red Route 3 service to the CA State Prison facilities will resume full service on regular schedule at full fare. The Blythe Wellness Express (BWE) will offer an additional weekly service day on Fridays,” stated PVVTA. “The Blue Route 1 midday addition will be postponed until Oct. 5, 2020.”
For any questions or inquires regarding the area transit authority’s service, call PVVTA at (760) 922-1140.
When statewide and county COVID-19 policy mandates began in March, the PVVTA team moved toward a Community Circulator Response Route (CCRRR) service for folks to conduct essential trips around town – free of charge.
Currently, PVVTA is moving forward with resuming regular services via the authority’s recovery road map timeline.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will makes changes as needed,” stated PVVTA.
PVVTA policy continues the requirement for ridership to socially distance and wear face coverings when at all possible.
“Everyone for the most part has been compliant. Our riders need to get around the valley for their essential needs, using a face covering just aids in getting that done as many businesses also require that as well over the last many weeks. If a rider did not have a covering(,) we worked with them to satisfy the need without sacrificing their dignity,” stated PVVTA General Manager George Colangeli previously. “With all the heightened pressure that both the mainstream and social media put on this crisis(,) it make(s) it hard for people to navigate what is going on or required of them. Our staff(,) especially the driver(s,) try to help people get to where they are going safe. Sometimes just providing the right information and working through any issues relating to their travel is all that is needed.”
PVVTA has continued to prioritize COVID-19 policy updates and clarity to constituents via a specifically dedicated website, found at: pvvta.com/covid-19