Ramblings: Win White Hay Baling

Some years ago Win White was in the custom hay baling business.
In addition, he had a sizeable alfalfa acreage of his own. It was payroll time for his employees, and White had gone to the bank for a quantity of currency in small denominations.
In summertime on the desert, it was a policy to bale hay at night in order to take advantage of whatever dew might be available, thereby lessening loss by shattering.
White had stuffed his big wad of bills into his hip pocket. When he reached for the payroll, it was gone.
Apparently the money had worked out of White's pocket and had ended up in a bale of choice grade Blythe hay. The men looked everywhere but in vain. The search for greenbacks through green hay failed.
Somewhere in the Los Angeles milk sheds no doubt there lived a cow, the richest, if not the most contented bovine of her day.