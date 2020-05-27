Riverside courts extend temporary closures, suspend non-essential functions: COVID-19 response continued through May 29

Amid the COVID-19 public health and safety climate, Riverside County Superior Courts will continue temporary closures for non-essential functions through at least May 29.
The Blythe courthouse COVID-19 information listing on Riverside County Superior Court’s website notes limited emergency matters only (criminal, civil/family law courtroom) – Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Amid continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in an effort to comply with federal, state and local guidelines, the court will be extending its temporary closures through Friday, May 29, 2020,” stated the Riverside County Superior Court.
A May 18 update iterated the courts’ required face coverings and social distancing.
“The court will continue to handle emergency matters affecting public health and safety as outlined on the court’s COVID-19 Court Operations website,” stated Riverside County Superior Court. “We appreciate the support and understanding of the public and justice partners during these challenging times.”
