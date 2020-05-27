Riverside Registrar certifies Blythe's Measure K passage: Local sales tax nets 70.87% approval

On May 21, Riverside County Registrar of Voters’ reported the final and certified official election results for the City of Blythe May 5 Measure K transaction and use (sales) tax – which passed by 70.87% approval (1,017 in favor, with 418 against, of a 1,435 voting total).
“Congratulations to the City of Blythe on getting Measure K passed,” said Blythe Mayor Dale Reynolds during the May 12 City Council meeting. “Great job. I want to commend BPOA (Blythe Police Officers’ Association) and city staff, Blythe Fire – you guys that went out there and started educating people in talking about this to get it passed. It was a great team effort; and there’s no other thing that you can do except go out there, beat the bushes, make people understand, and pass a vote that is a shot in the arm for Blythe. So, thank you all.”
Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez also took a moment to thank the local hotel association for the measure’s support.
As previously reported during the City of Blythe’s April 14 community presentation, the local 1% sales tax rate increase (from the state minimum of 7.75% to 8.75%) will not go into effect until Oct. 1 – the first funds of which the city will receive in 2021.
The April 14 presentation further noted the sales tax increase would not apply to medical and dental services, personal services (i.e. hair salon, pet grooming, tax preparation), prescription medication, rent/mortgages and utilities; and groceries.
As stated in the City of Blythe’s December 2019 and January 2020 staff reports, the potential revenue to be generated is estimated at $1,144,000 and “up to $1.6 million annually” for the city.
How the funds are spent will be subject to the City Council’s discretion per the annual budget process.
“It shows the faith in the council and the city to handle this correctly and do what we promise you we’d do,” said Councilmember Joe Halby. “For all those who voted, we thank you. Thanks for trusting us and we’re going to make you guys proud.”